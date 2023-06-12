Florida's Nude Beaches Pose a Problem for Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been accused of hypocrisy for enacting a ban on minors attending drag shows, but allowing children at nude beaches in the state.

Ahead of announcing his run for president, DeSantis cultivated a national profile by taking on culture war topics and fiercely pursued policies in Florida that restrict the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Days before launching his 2024 presidential bid during a glitch-riddled Twitter event last month, he signed several bills that ban gender-affirming care for minors, force people to use certain bathrooms, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and target drag shows.

Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves to a crowd at a campaign event on June 2, 2023 in Gilbert, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The "Protection of Children" bill banned minors from attending adult performances in all venues, including drag shows and strip clubs. It also allows the state to fine or revoke the liquor license of an establishment that admits minors to a performance that "simulates nudity, sexual conduct or specific sexual activities."

Some critics have since accused DeSantis of hypocrisy, noting that such restrictions are not enforced at Florida's nude beaches.

"Why does Ron DeSantis allow the State of Florida to fund state parks (nude beaches) where Naked adults can run around with naked kids, and none of the anti-drag show people make a peep," journalist Brian Krassenstein tweeted.

"Why is it ok to let your kids go to a state-funded nude beach but not a private funded show with clothed performances? For the record I'm not for either but the hypocrisy is deafening."

Jon Cooper, a prominent Obama fundraiser and former national finance chair of Draft Biden 2016, echoed that sentiment in a tweet.

He wrote: "Why does Ron DeSantis allow NUDE BEACHES at publicly-funded state parks in Florida, where naked adults can run around with naked children of ANY age? Kinda strange for a guy who claims to be so concerned about 'protecting kids.'

"Just a thought: Maybe the state's ban on drag shows that allow children to attend was NOT really about 'protecting kids' after all."

Newsweek has contacted a spokesperson for DeSantis for comment via email.

While it is not clear the impact such criticism could have on DeSantis' campaign, they highlight a potential weakness for the Republican as he seeks to make the case that he's the top alternative to former President Donald Trump, who he is trailing in the polls in the race for the Republican nomination.

"Such inconsistencies have the potential to hurt candidates on the campaign trail. If the hypocrite label sticks, it can be damaging, even fatal," Costas Panagopoulos, a professor of political science and chair of the department of political science at Northeastern University, told Newsweek.

"But it's important to remember that any such contradictions are likely to be perceived through partisan lenses; those voters predisposed to supporting DeSantis will find ways to justify these seemingly contradictory policies."