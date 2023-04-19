U.S.

Florida Republicans Set To Pass Multiple Bills Targeting Transgender People

By
The Florida House looks set to pass three bills restricting transgender rights on Wednesday, with one then ready to go before Governor Ron DeSantis who could sign it into law.

Republican backed legislation preventing children from attending drag shows, banning transgender children from receiving puberty blockers and requiring people to use the bathroom that aligns with their sex at birth, are due to be voted on.

It comes amidst an intense debate over the treatment of transgender people in Florida, with LGBTQ+ group Equality Florida taking the "extraordinary" decision to advise against travel to the state, arguing it is no longer safe for their community. DeSantis is widely believed to be weighing up a possible presidential bid, with polling indicating he is the second choice of Republican voters after Donald Trump.

The pieces of Florida legislation heading for a vote are SB 1438: Protection of Children, SB 254: Treatments for Sex Reassignment and HB 1521: Facility Requirements Based on Sex.

Trans rights stock photo
Stock photo showing LGBT activists and their supporters rally in support of transgender people on the steps of New York City Hall, October 24, 2018 in New York City. The Florida House could approve three bills restricting trans rights on Wednesday. Drew Angerer/GETTY

SB 1438, which would revoke the permit of any restaurant or hotel which "admits a child to an adult live performance," has already been approved by the state Senate. Republicans across the U.S. have launched a campaign against children being present at drag events, which they argue is age inappropriate or even "grooming."

Like the first bill, SB 254 has also been approved by the state Senate, though it will have to go back to the upper chamber if approved by the House on Wednesday due to amendments. This law prohibits "sex-reassignment prescriptions and procedures for patients younger than 18 years of age," granting state courts "emergency jurisdiction" over any child who has "been subjected" to this treatment.

Under the terms of HB 1521, "restrooms & changing facilities" would be required to divide by gender, with the only exceptions being for "individuals born with certain genetically or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development."

On Tuesday, trans rights campaigners threw underwear onto the floor of the House whilst this legislation was being debated, in an act of protest.

Speaking to The News Service of Florida, Anna Eskamani, a Democratic state representative, condemned the three proposed measures. She said: "This is homophobia, transphobia day at the Capitol. We have three bills that will target LGBTQ+ people for no reason but political motivation. It's sad, as we have real issues to focus on."

However, Republican Representative Randy Fine, who sponsored SB 1438, argued drag is inappropriate for children.

He commented: "Consenting adults should be able to do whatever they want. I don't care, as long as I don't have to pay for it. But keep it away from kids."

