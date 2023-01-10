Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout

A mother in Florida was shot and killed following a shootout between her boyfriend and ex-partner that also resulted in her daughter being rushed to the hospital, according to reports.

The mother, identified as Nicolshia Washington, 25, died at Mease Countryside Hospital after the shooting at her apartment on Sunday, according to a News Channel 8 report.

According to the Clearwater Police Department in Florida, Washington's seven-year-old daughter was sent to a hospital with injuries from the incident.

Authorities said the shooting happened after Washington's current boyfriend Stacy Cross got into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Lavaris Delapierre.

Delapierre was dropping their daughter off at Washington's apartment before the incident took place.

When the confrontation turned violent, the men fired guns at each other, which resulted in Washington and her daughter being shot.

Delapierre was wanted on several charges including felony murder and armed burglary and has since turned himself in.

After surrendering to officers on Monday afternoon, he was then taken to Morton Plant Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was then questioned about the incident by officers. Cross had already spoken to officers at this point.

Police charged Delapierre with felony murder, armed burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help pay for the costs of Washington's funeral as well as the financial needs of her three children in the future.

The caption from the page reads: "On behalf of Sarah Miller, devoted mother and China Mills, devoted aunt. We lost our loved one, Nicolshia Regina' Ann Washington, as a result of domestic violence, which also injured one of her children.

"We can use your help to cover current funeral expenses as well as future financial obligations for her children. She is survived by three wonderful children, so any donations or assistance would be greatly appreciated at this difficult time."

Washington's mother spoke to local media about the devastation the family is currently experiencing as a result of the shooting.

"It hurts, it hurts. My oldest son calls me on the phone and tells me that Coshia has been shot, please come home," she said as she broke down in tears.

She continued: "She shouldn't have been gone this early, it was too early for her, she doesn't deserve this at all."

"It's not fair to my grandkids and it's not fair to me, we need justice for Nicolshia."

Newsweek has contacted the Clearwater Police Department for comment.