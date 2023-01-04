Husband Shoots Wife Then Himself Hours Into New Year

A man in Florida shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself hours into 2023, according to police.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a home on Fordham Creek Lane in Orlando for a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. local time, local news station Fox 35 reported.

Police found 52-year-old Jagdesh Kissoonchand dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the home. His wife, 50-year-old wife Indira Kissoonchand, had also been shot, as well as an unidentified woman in her 20s. The women were rushed to the hospital, where Indira Kissoonchand died of her injuries.

The other woman is expected to recover from her injuries, according to authorities. It is unclear what relation she had to the pair at this time.

The sheriff's office said they had looked into the gunman's background and found no history of violence. They also noted that they previously had no calls for service to the home in the past. It is unclear what took place before the shooting and whether Jagdesh Kissoonchand had a motive.

Elsewhere in Florida, a similar shooting took place on New Year's Day in Santa Rosa County.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office charged Chloe Davidson with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses after she allegedly shot and killed her husband, Doug Davidson, 33, at around 1:40 a.m. on January 1, according to local news station WKRG.

That shooting took place at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle, where deputies responded after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Doug Davidson injured and attempted to provide life-saving measures until medical services arrived.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Chloe Davidson was arrested at the scene.

On the second day of 2023, another shooting took place that resulted in multiple deaths. A 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old teenager were shot by their cousin who later turned the gun on himself after an argument, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of Bewick and Charlevoix streets on Detroit's east side at around 3.30 p.m. on Monday. Police told local media that the shooting occurred after a dispute erupted between the family members.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the scene and fired another shot into a home without injuring anyone inside.

Authorities said that police found the gunman dead in his car after shooting himself.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.