Watch Florida Student Wrestle 19ft Python As It Lunges and Coils Around Him

A Florida student has been filmed wresting a 19 foot python as it lunged and coiled around him.

The python—caught by student Jake Waleri, his cousin Stephen Gauta and friends in the Big Cypress National Preserve—is the largest ever measured in Florida.

On average, this snake species measures between 10 to 16 feet.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species to Florida. They were first introduced to the environment in the 1970s, likely as a result of pets being released to the wild. Ever since, they have had a severe impact on the native ecosystem. Since their introduction, they have feasted on native wildlife, such as white tailed deer, making it a major issue in preserving the wetlands.

A picture shows the 19 foot python laid out on the ground, far exceeding the length of the two hunters. Jake Waleri

Waleri told Newsweek that he and his fellow hunters found the huge snake crossing Route 41.

"When we first pulled up to the snake most of its body was concealed by the grass, and I thought this would be a 10-12 foot snake at best. But then it began moving out onto the road and we realized just how massive this snake really was," Waleri said.

A picture shows Jake Waleri securing the head of a gigantic Burmese python. Jake Waleri

"It's the only snake that has genuinely made me scared to grab. Luckily, after 3 minutes of tiring the snake out and an unsuccessful strike, I had the opportunity to shoot my hands towards its head to gain control of it."

A video of Waleri wrestling the beast shows just how large it was.

A picture shows Waleri with the gigantic snake wrapped around his neck. Jake Waleri

He can be seen pulling the huge snake from its hiding place in the grass before

the snake suddenly lunged at him with mouth open.

Waleri secured the python's head as the rest of the hunters gathered round to hold the rest of its body.

"The best method a python hunter can use is a whole lot of patience and the brightest lights you can get your hands on. That's exactly how we were able to find this giant, with persistence and a good group of spotters in the back of my truck," Waleri said.

Welari and Gauta have been hunting pythons for years. Last year, they caught an 18-foot python that had been slithering along a highway.

Hunting the invasive species is encouraged in Florida due to the damage they do to the environment. Hunters look for large specimens as these tend to be females, often carrying loads of eggs.

The two hunters have also participated in the state's annual Burmese python-hunting challenge, which takes place in August.

"I think the Florida Python Challenge is really interesting because it incentivizes everyday citizens to go out and help fix a problem that has clearly caused major issues for our state. The chance at winning a cash prize gets a lot of people up off the couch and out into nature, and after the challenge is over, many people discover that they actually enjoy python hunting enough to do it regularly in their free time," Waleri told Newsweek last year.