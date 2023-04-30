Video of Florida Tornado Flipping Car in Air Viewed 1 Million Times

Multiple videos have circulated on social media showing the devastation of a tornado that swept through Florida on Saturday.

One clip has been viewed more than 1 million times and shows the moment that one car on the road is flipped over.

CBS12 meteorologist Jennifer Collins shared the clip on her Twitter page on Saturday evening.

Stock image of a tornado. Multiple videos have shown the devastation left by a Tornado in Florida over the weekend. Getty

The footage, shot from within another car, showed debris swirling around in the street as cars are pushed by the powerful gusts. One vehicle that gets caught up in the winds is then flipped over causing the person recording the video to gasp.

Taking to Twitter, the National Weather Service for Miami confirmed that a tornado occurred in Palm Beach Gardens late on Saturday afternoon.

The tweet said: "We are currently in the process of surveying damage along the path of the tornado and will release more information once our survey is completed."

4/29 at 7:45pm - A Tornado occurred in the vicinity of Palm Beach Gardens late this afternoon.



We are currently in the process of surveying damage along the path of the tornado and will release more information once our survey is completed.



Any additional reports are welcome! https://t.co/HfZa2dsNR6 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 29, 2023

In follow-up tweets, the weather page said a Tornado Watch would be in place for Sunday for much of Florida. The watch has been issued until 2 P.M. EDT.

Explaining the tweet, the weather service wrote: "Another active weather day is expected in SFL with strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes possible. Main timing for activity would be sunrise-mid morning for NW areas, and late morning-early afternoon for the east coast.

(Yes we know Miami is mislabeled on this map)



Another active weather day is expected in SFL with strong winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes possible. Main timing for activity would be sunrise-mid morning for NW areas, and late morning-early afternoon for the east coast.#Flwx https://t.co/CWs2b0bVpz — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 30, 2023

Other social media users have uploaded additional videos showing the tornado and the impact it left in the area.

Another clip, which has so far been viewed more than 50,000 times, shows a different car flipping over during the powerful gales.

Posted by the Twitter page AccuWeather, the caption reads: "A man stuck inside his car witnessed a tornado touching down in North Palm Beach, Florida, today.

A man stuck inside his car witnessed a tornado touching down in North Palm Beach, Florida, today. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9Xc1xWU9HG — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 29, 2023

In this clip, a vehicle can be seen tumbling multiple times. The person recording continuously remarks on the severity of the weather during the footage.

Other footage has shown the aftermath of the tornado passing through communities.

@NWSMiami Tornado just hit my complex in Palm Beach Gardens pic.twitter.com/6ABH9eRFRt — Andrew Laybourne (@Andrew_47) April 29, 2023

@WeatherNation here is some of the damage from the North Palm Beach tornado 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/f7Y5USibP8 — Doug (@Doug24Seven) April 29, 2023

One video showed a car park of a building complex with a number of damaged cars, some of which had been flipped over. Trees, branches, and debris is also seen strewn all over the floor.

Going into early May, Floridians can expect more intense weather conditions and heavy rain according to the short-range weather forecast by the National Weather Service.

The forecast said: "The main weather headline for the last day of April will be the heavy rainfall potential throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast as a strengthening storm system tracks along the Eastern Seaboard.

"Sunday will be a wet and chilly day for the entirety of the region, as the surface low tracks just inland, allowing for anomalously moist air originating from as far south as Florida to push onshore, increasing the chances for heavy rainfall and producing region-wide rainfall totals of 1"+."

The forecast continued: "Severe thunderstorms will also be of concern across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic ahead of the frontal passage during the early to midday Sunday hours, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible, resulting in the Storm Prediction Center placing much of the region under a Slight Risk for Severe Thunderstorms."