Florida Residents Put on Alert Over 'Potential Tropical System'

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea that has the potential to bring storm conditions to Florida next week.

The NHC first highlighted the development on Wednesday evening, noting an emerging area of concern in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. It is now suggested a low-pressure area may take shape in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

There is potential for the system to transform into a "tropical depression," otherwise known as a cyclone, as it gradually moves north into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. At present, the NHC has said there is a 20 percent likelihood of a development within the next two days, and a 70 percent probability within a week.

Geocolor image from the NOAA of the storm in the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico. Officials have warned Florida residents to prepare for storm conditions. NOAA/NESDIS/STAR

"A broad area of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea near the northeastern coast of Honduras is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity," an update at 2 a.m ET said. "Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while moving generally northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eastern Gulf of Mexico.

"Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba, and Florida should monitor the progress of this system."

Maps show the storm moving upward from the Caribbean Sea and into the Gulf of Mexico, curving east toward the west coat of Florida.

A map of the outlook on Aug. 25, 2023. The area of low pressure in the Caribbean Sea has the potential to bring storm conditions to Florida next week. nhc.noaa.gov

Weather.com senior meteorologist Chris Dolce said the formation of a tropical depression isn't guaranteed, but forecasters will "be watching for the possibility this weekend into early next week over the northwest Caribbean or eastern Gulf. If a system does form, it would most likely track in the direction of Florida, but it's too early to determine the timing and magnitude of any impacts."

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had directed Florida Emergency Management to prepare for a "potential tropical system." He warned Florida residents to "remain vigilant and prepared."

The storm is developing a fortnight in advance of the hurricane season peak, scheduled for Sept. 10. The period from mid-August to mid-October typically experiences the highest frequency of tropical events in the Atlantic basin. Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend, but it's not expected to hit land, according to the most recent update from the NHC.

Newsweek has contacted the NHC for comment.