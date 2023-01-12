Florida Voters Don't Understand Ron DeSantis' War on 'Woke': Analyst

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis bills himself as a foe to "woke ideology," but new analysis suggests that some of his state's swing voters are perplexed by what "woke" means.

To many conservatives, "woke" is a derisive term used to label progressive causes, from gender-neutral bathrooms to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) departments in schools. DeSantis blasted all things "woke" during his inaugural address earlier this month, having secured a second term in November.

"We will enact more family-friendly policies to make it easier to raise children, and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence," the Republican said during the January 3 address, according to WESH2. "We reject this woke ideology...We will never surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die."

DeSantis' fiery speech likely won him points among hardline conservatives, but it may not have translated for some of his own constituents.

Axios reported on Thursday that certain Sunshine State voters are confused by DeSantis' "woke" terminology.

Two Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups conducted earlier this week touched base with 13 swing voters. These Floridians went for Democrat Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election but had cast their ballot four years earlier for Republican Donald Trump.

"When Governor DeSantis declares, 'Florida is where woke goes to die,' many of these swing voters have no clue what ideology he's trying to bury," Engagious President Rich Thau said, per Axios.

One such voter, 42-year-old registered Republican Katie, reportedly said: "It's an extreme of some kind?"

Registered Democrat Rosario was also asked for her reaction to the governor's anti-woke inauguration speech.

"I don't know what 'woke' means," the 37-year-old said, according to Axios.

These responses reveal the broader sense of uncertainty surrounding DeSantis' all-out war on woke. But unlike polls with a large sample size, the results from the focus groups can't be considered statistically significant.

Regardless, DeSantis is gaining traction when it comes to a potential presidential bid. He's considered a frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination by conservatives who want to replace Trump as the party's leader.

Trump announced in November that he'll be seeking another term, but political observers have noted that his once-sterling political brand has started to tarnish.

Several polls also indicate that independent voters want to see DeSantis in the White House. Newsweek reported last month that many independents would back the Florida governor in a potential battle against Biden, the Democratic incumbent.

DeSantis has also begun sounding the alarm about so-called corporate wokeness, which conservatives say is seeping into boardrooms and C-suites nationwide, according to USA Today.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' office for comment.