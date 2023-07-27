CGI Image Released of Woman Dismembered and Stuffed Into Suitcases

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Forensic Imaging Unit released a reconstructed image of a woman who was found stuffed into three separate suitcases and dumped into a section of the Intracoastal Waterway in Florida.

Delray Beach Police discovered the first suitcase containing body parts near Palm Trail on July 21 following a call from a member of the public. Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager said on Monday a suitcase was initially discovered in the water near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road in Delray Beach "with what was believed to be the human remains hanging outside the suitcase."

Two other reports were filed within a few hours regarding two more suitcases, which were discovered in the water near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Mager said at the press conference on Monday: "We were able to determine that the remains within this suitcase, the two suitcases, were actually human remains as well. And all three suitcases were deemed to be the same person, the same victim as the original suitcase that was found."

CGI image of Delray Beach murder victim. Police believe her to be between the ages of 35 to 55. Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Police say the killing may have occurred between July 17 and 20. The victim has been described by police as being white or Hispanic, between the ages of 35 to 55 and estimated to be 5 foot 4. The unit released an artist's rendition of what the victim may have looked like, showing a woman with brown hair and of average/slim build.

The image also contains a full-body sketch of the victim, including the clothes she was wearing when she was found. Sergeant Casey Kelly described the victim's clothes, saying she was wearing a floral tank top from the Brazilian brand Betzabe, with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Kelly stressed that CGI images will not bear an "exact likeness" to the victim and are "simply the interpretation of the artist."

Green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag. The unidentified woman's remains were found inside three separate suitcases. Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. Police did not specify which of the bags pictured was discovered first. Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Police also provided images and descriptions of two of the suitcases, one being a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag, and the second a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

Kelly said in a video posted to the Delray Beach Police Facebook page: "We are again asking for your help with reviewing your personally owned video surveillance cameras along the Intracoastal Waterway during the specified timeframe. All tips & information should be directed to Detective Mike Liberta who can be reached at 561-243-7874. If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us. No bit of information is too small."

