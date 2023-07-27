U.S.

CGI Image Released of Woman Dismembered and Stuffed Into Suitcases

By Aliss Higham
U.S. Florida Killing Police

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Forensic Imaging Unit released a reconstructed image of a woman who was found stuffed into three separate suitcases and dumped into a section of the Intracoastal Waterway in Florida.

Delray Beach Police discovered the first suitcase containing body parts near Palm Trail on July 21 following a call from a member of the public. Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager said on Monday a suitcase was initially discovered in the water near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road in Delray Beach "with what was believed to be the human remains hanging outside the suitcase."

Two other reports were filed within a few hours regarding two more suitcases, which were discovered in the water near Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

Mager said at the press conference on Monday: "We were able to determine that the remains within this suitcase, the two suitcases, were actually human remains as well. And all three suitcases were deemed to be the same person, the same victim as the original suitcase that was found."

CGI image of Delray Beach murder victim.
CGI image of Delray Beach murder victim. Police believe her to be between the ages of 35 to 55. Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Police say the killing may have occurred between July 17 and 20. The victim has been described by police as being white or Hispanic, between the ages of 35 to 55 and estimated to be 5 foot 4. The unit released an artist's rendition of what the victim may have looked like, showing a woman with brown hair and of average/slim build.

The image also contains a full-body sketch of the victim, including the clothes she was wearing when she was found. Sergeant Casey Kelly described the victim's clothes, saying she was wearing a floral tank top from the Brazilian brand Betzabe, with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Kelly stressed that CGI images will not bear an "exact likeness" to the victim and are "simply the interpretation of the artist."

Polka dot Charlie Sport bag
Green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag. The unidentified woman's remains were found inside three separate suitcases. Delray Beach Police Department Facebook
Purple Ricardo Beverly Hills bag.
Purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag. Police did not specify which of the bags pictured was discovered first. Delray Beach Police Department Facebook

Police also provided images and descriptions of two of the suitcases, one being a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag, and the second a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

Kelly said in a video posted to the Delray Beach Police Facebook page: "We are again asking for your help with reviewing your personally owned video surveillance cameras along the Intracoastal Waterway during the specified timeframe. All tips & information should be directed to Detective Mike Liberta who can be reached at 561-243-7874. If you saw something or have any information about this case, please contact us. No bit of information is too small."

Newsweek reached out to the Delray Police Department for comment via phone on Thursday

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC