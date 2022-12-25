Florida Woman Shot Husband in Face on Christmas Eve—Police

A Florida woman has been arrested and charged after she shot her husband in the face on Christmas Eve, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of W. 10th Court in Panama City on Saturday afternoon, the Panama City Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Kristi McCaffery, 55, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. She was booked into the Bay County Jail.

A Panama City woman has been charged with first degree attempted murder after shooting her husband in the face on Christmas Eve.Officers with the PCPD were dispatched to a residence in the 1600...

Police did not provide any further details about what prompted the shooting. The Panama City Police Department has been contacted for comment.

Online records from the Bay County Sheriff's Office show McCaffery remains in custody and her bond has not been set.

Saturday's shooting came as the deaths from gun violence in the U.S. in 2022 have topped 43,000 as the year comes to a close.

Some 43,457 people have died due to gun violence as of Sunday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information on shooting.

At least 37,825 have been injured in shootings, according to the database.

Earlier this week, Newsweek reported that a lawyer was shot dead by a client in North Carolina following a mediation session with his wife.

Officers with Goldsboro Police found the bodies of attorney Patrick White and his client, Francisco Sanchez, at the office of law firm Riddle & Brantley on Monday.

Police said they believe the incident is a murder-suicide, with Sanchez killing White before turning the gun on himself.

Also this week, Newsweek reported that an unborn baby was killed in what police in South Carolina called a "senseless" shooting. Police in Greenwood said two women were sitting in a vehicle and another man was trying to get in when someone approached them with a long gun and opened fire.

A woman who was nine months pregnant was shot in the back, while the man was shot in the leg.

"The unfortunate thing about this incident is the young lady that was shot in the back was nine months pregnant," Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.

"And because of this incident, she lost her child. So, now we are dealing with a homicide of an unborn child."

Anyone with information about the shooting in Panama City on Saturday is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the "Panama City PD" Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.