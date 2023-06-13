Florida Wrangler Wrestles 10ft Crocodile From Pool in Shocking Video

While looking out onto their veranda in the early hours of Sunday morning, a Florida resident was met with an unusual sight: a 10 foot crocodile lounging in their pool.

The resident immediately called local animal control service, Pesky Critters, to remove the trespassing reptile.

"CRIKEY! That's a CROCODILE," Pesky Critters said in a Facebook post. "Expert wildlife trapper Todd Hardwick quickly secured the crocodile, even after its massive splashes created a slick and dangerous footing situation on the pool deck."

Photo of trapper Todd Hardwick wrestling the enormous crocodile out of the resident's swimming pool. Pesky Critters/Facebook

These "massive splashes" can be seen in footage of the incident, shared by Pesky Critters. In it, the enormous animal can be seen thrashing violently as Hardwick wrestles to pull it out of the water.

With the help of assistant trapper Jeff Peterla, the team were able to haul the thrashing reptile onto the deck, taping its snout for safe relocation.

American crocodiles can be found along coastal areas in South Florida and throughout the Caribbean, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. They are usually seen in ponds, coves and creeks, although they can occasionally find themselves further inland due to Florida's extensive canal system.

Florida is home to roughly 2,000 adult crocodiles, a significant increase from the 1970s when only a few hundred of the animals were left in the state. However, the species is still classified as threatened by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Crocodiles are a shy and reclusive species and conflicts with humans are extremely rare. However, their biology may cause them to seem more threatening than they actually are. Being cold blooded, crocodiles must rely on their surroundings to control their body temperature and so can often be seen with their mouths hanging open, displaying their long rows of sharp teeth.

"Crocodiles often will bask with an open mouth to regulate their body temperature and there's no cause for concern if you see this behavior," Pesky Critters said.

Even so, due to their size and strength, these animals are still formidable predators and pose a threat to any human that gets too close.

Stills of Hardwick removing the restraints and releasing the crocodile into its natural habitat. Pesky Critters/Facebook

At the end of the video, Hardwick can be seen removing the animal's restraints and releasing it in its natural habitat, with the help of a Monroe county officer.

To stay safe around crocodiles, Pesky Critters shared some helpful advice: