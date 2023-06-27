The Follower Is the Most Important Component to the Leader

Many businesses provide leadership development training to their top tier (upper 3%-5% of performers), as well as the advancing senior-level staff and hope that equipping these managers with more influence will enhance the achievement of organizational goal(s). "Influencing others" is one of the major defining elements of the day-to-day conduct of business.

Yet, today's labor market is forcing many employers to rethink the important value and contributions of the frontline professionals, now termed "essential workers." In reality, these frontline professionals were the anchors that perpetuated business during COVID. Clearly, these subordinates to upper leadership are more than replaceable commodities; essential workers are the most important element in the organization and to leaders.

A History of Leadership Study

Leadership is one of the most researched societal phenomena, beginning in the 1800s when the focus was on the unique and untrainable traits of individual leaders. By 1948, Stogdill's trait research concluded that leaders depend on social situations: those who lead in one situation may not necessarily be leaders in other situations. Stogdill is credited with identifying eight repetitive and dominant leadership traits: intelligence, alertness, insight, responsibility, initiative, persistence, self-confidence, and sociability. His work moved the research world toward behavioral issues, situational actions, and team settings.

The glorification of leadership has long dominated the lens of researchers. But now, the lens is on the symbiotic relationship between leaders and followers — managers and subordinates — expanding the importance of those whose actions achieve goals.

In the early 1990s, research emerged concerning followers. The Kelley Model of Followership, first explored in his 1988 Harvard Business Review article (registration required) and expanded on in his 1992 book The Power of Followership, posits five styles of followership: exemplary, conformist, passive, alienated, and pragmatist. Although Kelley's desire may have been to highlight the role and contribution of followers, the model didn't do justice to the duality of roles that applies to everyone. Not all leaders — or managers — lead in all situations, so each leader is also a follower when not in that role. I've observed that the newer generations are sharpening their purposeful followership skills; for example, the aftermath of the Parkland High School shooting and the youthful voting block are just beginning to gain notice.

My personal experience, gathered over years of one-on-one leadership development, prompts me to say that overly task-focused managers can easily lack relationship skills that are then provided by their subordinates. Mentored managers shared stories of subordinates exceeding their role and these managers side-stepped the value subordinate engagement provides to the overall success of the department and organization. COVID highlighted the value of essential workers in this way.

Generational Leadership

Intrapreneurship describes staff working as if each person were an owner. It's valued within many businesses and organizational cultures. When intrapreneurship is nurtured, leaders and followers fluidly increase despite hierarchal realities and lays the groundwork for distributed leadership, or shared management, and the duality between leader/follower roles.

Today, new generational leadership patterns support distributed leadership in addition to more emergent, rogue, grassroots, and alternating leadership patterns. I can easily attest to the newer expression of leadership as a former university faculty member. I experienced Millennials and Gen Z in action.

Classwork involving group projects offered actual field observation of the consistent utilization of more-inclusive and dynamic patterns of generational leadership. While mentoring volumes of group projects, these patterns of role alternation between leadership and followership remained consistent. These patterns spoke to the reality that being the leader was not necessarily viewed as a treasured role. Group members sought the distribution of tasks based on members' need(s), demanded active virtual communication, and openly shared information. Roles were fluid based on availability, willingness, task, and skill.

At times, groups even carried the lower-performing members over the finish line, so long as that member participated to the best of their ability. I wondered if this was the result of the "everyone gets a trophy" norm implemented by Baby Boomers.

The next generation isn't bound by hierarchical roles as strictly prescribed. There also seems to be a decoupling of management from leadership. I'm sure you can recall working for a manager who was great at completing tasks but lacked people or leadership skills. Let's look at some of the new models of leadership:

• Distributed leadership — also known as shared management — lessens the creation of a single controlling individual.

• Emergent leadership allows individuals to voluntarily select and deselect a leadership role.

• Alternating leadership, which compliments emergent leadership, as it engages individual participants as each fluidly rotates the leader/follower roles, as/when needed, based on the participants' will.

• Grassroots leadership emerges spontaneously and without regard for the formal hierarchical chart of positions.

• Rogue leadership is considered a somewhat negative and rebellious form of leadership that emerges in opposition to the norms of the current situation. A person rising into this leadership role may offer some important clues to long-term problems within the environment.

Reframing Leadership and Followership Skills

I spent years as a university faculty member teaching management theory, which covers the task-focused skills of planning, organizing, evaluating, motivating, scheduling, budgeting, and controlling—tasks backed with the authority to hire, fire, punish, and regulate. Managerial authority has a legal framework of pay for time and talent, while the leader/follower roles remain fluid and voluntary. Staff can perform their job without embracing a manager as nothing more than a paycheck—not a leader.

So, maybe organizations have reached the moment where we reframe—valuing leadership and followership development as equally important skills. Leaders and followers are, after all, different sides of the same coin. We all express both roles! Shouldn't people be equally developed to maximize both roles?

Taken collectively, the new generational leadership patterns offer value to both the leader and the follower. Over-glorification of the leader is now challenged as less valuable and the equivalent of valuing followership is now an important ingredient to the positive recipe to success. The goal of role duality maximizes the opportunity for all participants to select opportunities that are challenging and spur mutual, and also personal, growth.