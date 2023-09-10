I Thought I Had Food Poisoning. A Diagnosis Left Me Speechless

Shortly after coming home from celebrating my 50th birthday with a vacation in Mexico with my boyfriend, Rob, I developed a fever, abdominal pain and bloating with nausea.

It was March, 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, so I knew there was a possibility I had contracted the virus. I also thought I might have picked up something in Mexico, or that I had food poisoning. The abdominal pain was coming in waves and was significant, so I was very uncomfortable.

The pain, fever and bloating were severe enough that I could tell something was wrong enough to warrant evaluation. However, I can see how easy it could have been to simply chalk up the symptoms to travel and not seek care.

Eve Spiegel, BSN, RN, AtlantiCare oncology breast nurse navigator and ovarian cancer survivor, holds her certificate after getting her last chemotherapy treatment at the Cancer Care Institute location, where she cares for patients and had her own care. Eve Spiegel/AtlantiCare

Instead, I listened to my body. I went to the Emergency Department at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where the team did a CT scan and found a blood clot in my spleen and some swelling in my intestines, so they admitted me to the hospital.

As my diagnostic results came in during and after my hospitalization, nothing could explain why I had developed the blood clot. Then in May and June 2020, I had two episodes of postmenopausal bleeding. This was unusual.

My hematologist and medical oncologist, Loreta Garretson, M.D., and my gynecologist, wanted me to have a transvaginal ultrasound. I had a history of an ovarian cyst that measured three to four cm, which is a common occurrence in a woman and can be completely benign.

Nothing else was out of the norm except that the cyst had grown slightly to four to five cm. Dr. Garretson wanted me to repeat this test in six weeks, which I did in August 2020.

My follow-up care showed no reason for the blood clot or my unusual symptoms, but through my training in oncology, I was aware cancer puts people at increased risk for clots.

When my hematology workup was essentially negative, Dr. Garretson and I had our suspicions that something was brewing—she wanted to remain vigilant and to find the underlying cause of these issues.

She watched me with a gut feeling that came to fruition.

On a Saturday after my second transvaginal ultrasound, I looked on my medical portal and saw the words "suspicious for neoplasm" in regard to my right ovary. That was my initial "oh, no" moment.

I was at home with Rob at the time and I read it to him. We both sat speechless for a while as we gathered our thoughts. "Dr. Garretson's gut was right." I said to Rob.

Shock came first, followed by some anger. Then fear turned into action as I started my process of appointment planning.

I made an appointment with my gynecologic oncologic surgeon, Robin Wilson-Smith, M.D., with whom I had worked as an oncology breast nurse navigator for patients. I knew she would take care of this for me as I'd seen her do for so many other people.

Getting my care appointments lined up was first. Then I felt the "get it out ASAP" feeling anyone who has dealt with a cancer suspicion or diagnosis feels.

I knew I didn't need my reproductive organs any longer, so out they would go. Then I would get my final pathology and the scoop on this subtle invader of my body.

Once my robotic gynecologic surgery to remove my ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, and cervix was scheduled, I was good. I figured this would be my first step to answers. I knew my care team was ready and I was ready to set things into motion.

Hematologist oncologist at AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, Loreta Garretson, M.D., with Eve. Eve Spiegel/AtlantiCare

But first, I had to set my family straight. I told them this was not a death sentence and we needed to think positive thoughts. Anyone thinking otherwise should keep that to themselves and away from me.

They all kept it positive and I couldn't have done it without them. They acted upon my reactions and followed my cues.

I remember Dr. Wilson-Smith telling me I had stage IIB ovarian cancer and that based on the lab results, I would have developed uterine cancer shortly if I hadn't had surgery.

After my surgery, I had chemotherapy at our Cancer Care Institute, where I was much more accustomed to being part of the care team. Now my teammates were caring for me.

I've continued to celebrate our patients' survival stories, and to experience and share so many of my own. I attended my daughter's wedding. I welcomed a grandson. And this year, Rob and I got married.

My experience reinforced what I'd long known and said: life is short, so live each day to the fullest, there is always someone worse off and someone better off, and all the fear does not change the outcome.

I also developed a more keen sense that as humans we all have vulnerabilities in living. I came away a much more compassionate, kind, patient and understanding person and nurse

Those little things I used to focus on—I do not sweat them any longer and my family knows this.

I say to all of my patients and people I speak with: know your body. Have your annual physicals with your primary care provider, gynecologist, and other specialists. Make sure you have all age and risk-based lab work and screenings.

If something doesn't feel right, check it out, don't ignore it, especially if it worsens, grows or hurts. Prevention, early detection and treatment are so important when it comes to cancer and other diseases and illnesses.

My going to the hospital and my doctor's gut feeling saved my life, which is why I am able to share my ovarian cancer survival story during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month–and every day.

Eve Spiegel, RN, is AtlantiCare's breast nurse navigator. She is sharing her story in support of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

As told to Newsweek's My Turn associate editor, Monica Greep.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Email the My Turn team at myturn@newsweek.com.