Owner Shares 'Secret' Diet She Feeds To Dog Turning 17 Next Month

A pet owner with two senior dogs has claimed that the secret to their long lives lies in their diet.

In a TikTok video, Jennifer Gallagher explained that her two pups live on a diet of boiled green beans, bison, and sweet potatoes. Maltipoo Maci, who will turn 17 in February, and beagle Rusty, who will turn 16 in November, both get their meals freshly prepared every day by their paw-rents using only natural ingredients.

It's this diet, combined with long morning walks, that their owner attributes to their long lives and robust health.

"Most people are shocked when I tell them that Maci is going to be 17 in a month," said the pups' owner in the now viral TikTok video, which can be seen here.

The average life expectancy for both maltipoos and beagles is between 12 and 15 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

How You Can Help Your Dog Live Longer

Vice president of veterinary medicine at Petfolk Dr. Jessica Taylor told Newsweek, "Foods that are safe for most pets include unsalted green beans, plain cooked sweet potatoes, carrots, small pieces of apple or melon, and berries like blueberries. Adding other food groups like meat is not usually necessary, and can add a significant amount of calories."

Perhaps aware of this, Gallagher had shared that she chooses to boil her lean meat of choice in order to reduce the dogs' calorie intake.

Nutritional advisor at ProDog Raw Alison Frost aired a different perspective on adding sweet potatoes to a dog's diet.

"Sweet potatoes are higher in starches than other vegetables. Better choices for a dog's diet would be lightly steamed green vegetables such as broccoli, green beans, or kale," she told Newsweek.

"Plant-based ingredients like fruits and vegetables should make up just 10 percent to 20 percent of their overall diet and ratios adjusted to meet each individual dog's requirements," she added.

Gallagher's homemade dog meals struck a chord with her following, with multiple users commenting that they make similar dietary choices for their pets.

"Good additions are eggs, sardines, blueberries, and cartilage," one user commented.

Another user wrote under the post: "My maltese [dog] lived to 21 years old. I cooked her home made food."

"We do grass-fed bison, sweet potato, and oatmeal," a further user added.

While Gallagher holds her dogs' specialized meals in high regard, she acknowledged that much more is required to strengthen their well-being.

"We walk them for at least a mile every morning," the dogs' owner told Newsweek.

"We also give them probiotics and other natural supplements," she added.

Jennifer, her husband Iron Gallagher, Maci and Rusty live in South Florida, where she runs an activewear brand and uses social media to share parts of her life and promote her business.

"I have had Maci since she was 8 weeks old and we adopted Rusty at 6 months old," Gallagher told Newsweek.

The video on @JenniferGallagher_ in which she details her dogs' carefully curated diet has quickly become her most successful social media post to date, surpassing 848,000 views.

Although much of Gallagher's audience have expressed their support for her dietary choices, there are other avenues that owners can explore to lengthen their pups' lives if regularly preparing homecooked meals proves too demanding and expensive.

"Choosing a pet food for your dog can be daunting," Petfolk's Dr. Taylor told Newsweek.

Dr. Taylor went on to tell Newsweek that the most important factor in setting a dog up for a long and healthy life is to feed them food that is nutritionally balanced for their dietary needs.

"There is no one food brand or ingredient that equates to a longer life for dogs. Puppies require a different combination of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, compared to an adult pet. Your veterinarian can guide you on what to look for on the food label to help you make the best choice," she added.

Dr. Taylor told Newsweek that it's crucial to assess how a pet responds to the food they are fed and advised dog owners to watch for irregular stool or new imperfections in their appearance.

"When a pet is getting proper nutrition, they should have a healthy coat of hair, good muscle development, and have energy as appropriate for their breed and age," she said.

When questioned about Gallagher's reliance on sweet potatoes and green beans for her dogs, Dr. Taylor told Newsweek: "Home-cooked meals should also be used with caution, and if needed, should be formulated by a veterinary nutritionist. Dogs require specific vitamins and minerals and if not supplemented or included, can lead to life-threatening deficiencies. Many of the words on pet food labels like "holistic" and "natural" don't have any meaning or verification behind them and are strictly for marketing purposes."

While she's not in support of Gallagher's trust in sweet potatoes, ProDog advisor Alison Frost did tell Newsweek that, "the right diet will fuel your dog's microbiome, which improves their health and longevity. Studies show that dogs fed whole, fresh foods have stronger immune systems than dogs that are fed kibble."

"Broccoli is a great option for dogs; the sulforaphane it contains is known to help destroy cancer cells and damaged cells in dogs. Meanwhile, foods that are rich in antioxidants are very healthy choices, as they mop up free radicals and toxins floating around your dog's body before they can damage or harm cells," she added.

