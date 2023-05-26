Foot and Ankle Surgeon Reveals the Only Shoes She Will Wear This Summer

A foot and ankle surgeon has revealed her top shoe picks for the summer, setting off a new resurgence for heeled espadrilles online.

In a social media video captioned "what shoes does a foot and ankle surgeon wear all summer long," surgeon Liz Caroline Salim shows off her seasonal favorite in an aesthetic shot of her walking hand-in-hand in the sun with her partner.

Salim can be seen wearing a white ribboned pair of wedged espadrilles, complete with a chunky 4-inch heel as is common with the type of shoe. The specialist surgeon appears to be walking with complete ease in the clip, to back up her claim that wedged espadrilles are a great choice of shoe for the summer, providing its wearer with both style and comfort.

While they're an elegant addition to any outfit, wearing high heels frequently could lead to long-term joint damage. Although the form of shoe can make your legs look sleeker, lengthier and more toned, they can have an adverse affect and increase the wearer's risk of arthritis.

"This is because of the pressure high heels put on our joints," Coastal Orthopedics writes on its website.

This appears to be something that Salim is aware of, as she opts against wearing less supportive heels for thicker wedged ones. Under the post she advises viewers to never go for a pair that is over 4 inches.

"Wide-base heels and ankle support always," she writes.

A stock image of a woman wearing a pair of chunky black heels. The foot and ankle surgeon had shared on TikTok the exact type of shoe she'll be wearing this summer for both comfort and style. Getty Images

The surgeon doubles up as a lifestyle content creator online, regularly uploading outfit videos, fashion takes and trend recaps to her account, @_Mrs.Salim. She promotes wide-base heels in other posts too.

Dozens of A-list celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence binned off the high heels that they were required to wear at this week's 76th Cannes Film Festival, in public protest against the festival's age-old regulation on female stars wearing only heels.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 13, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been viewed more than 4 million times and liked by over 370,000 TikTok-ers. Over 300 users have gushed over the heel in the comments section below the post, while others have asked the surgeon questions related to joint and ankle health.

One user wrote: "SAMEEEEE! I've been this way for a couple years now. Ankle support, wide heals/Wedges and never a super high heel!"

"I cannot for the life of me walk in thin heels so I'm happy," wrote another user.

Newsweek reached out to @_Mrs.Salim for comment via Instagram and TikTok.

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.