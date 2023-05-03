Footage of Francisco Oropeza in Handcuffs Emerges After Arrest

Video shared on social media shows the moment officers arrested a man accused of killing five neighbors after a four-day manhunt.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday evening in Cut and Shoot, Texas, about 20 miles from his home in the town of Cleveland.

Authorities said he went next door on Friday night and shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle. The attack happened after they asked Oropeza to stop firing off rounds on his property because the gunfire was keeping a baby awake.

Law enforcement are seen during the search for the suspect a few miles from the scene where five people were killed after a shooting inside a home on April 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Getty Images/Go Nakamura

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that officers, acting on a tip, found Oropeza hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a house.

Video captured by a bystander and shared on Twitter by KENS 5 showed officers escorting a calm and handcuffed Oropeza to a vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Another clip shows him placed in the front seat of a pickup truck, while several law enforcement officers surround him.

CAUGHT: Viewer video captures the arrest of Francisco Oropeza – accused of killing five neighbors near Houston – in Cut and Shoot, Texas on Tuesday.



The latest: https://t.co/TREF5cNv2a pic.twitter.com/yHtlCFHW8j — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 3, 2023

Oropeza will be charged with five counts of murder, Capers said. His bond was set at $5 million.

After days on the run, Oropeza was captured after a tip that came in at 5:15 p.m. About 90 minutes later, he was in custody.

"The tip for the suspect's location came in through the FBI tip line," said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul.

"And we just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect's location."

JUST IN: Video just sent to our newsroom shows Francisco Oropeza in a pickup truck, surrounded by law enforcement. He was arrested after being found at his aunt's home near Cut and Shoot, Texas, according to a law enforcement source. https://t.co/tGJXakaPt3 pic.twitter.com/YHdhTIt5Ay — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 3, 2023

Capers said: "Bottom line is we now have this man in custody. He was caught hiding in a closet, underneath some laundry. They effectively made the arrest, he is uninjured, and he is currently being taken to my facility in Coldspring."

He added that the families of the victims "can rest easy now, because he is behind bars and he will live out his life behind bars for killing those five."

The victims, who were from Honduras, were identified as Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

Oropeza is a Mexican national who has been deported four times between 2009 and 2016.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott prompted a backlash after he referred to the victims as "illegal immigrants" in his first public statement about the shooting on Sunday. Abbott also said Oropeza was in the country illegally. Democrats and immigrant rights groups slammed Abbott, accusing him of injecting politics into the shooting while doing "nothing" to curb gun violence in the state.

Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze later walked back the comments.

"We've since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally," Eze said in a statement to Newsweek. "We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal."

Oropeza's arrest ends a search that had grown to more than 250 officers from multiple jurisdictions with $80,000 in reward money offered.

Just hours before his arrest, the FBI said that Oropeza "could be anywhere" and urged the public to send in tips that could lead to his location.

Newsweek has contacted the FBI and the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office for comment via email.