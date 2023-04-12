Autos

Ford Has High Hopes for Shedding Mustang's Boomer Buyer Image

The Ford Mustang is a Boomer, but its maker is hoping that the latest iteration of the pony car will draw in buyers that weren't alive when the car debuted. But, that doesn't mean that the Ford team forgot about its core buyer database when developing the new, seventh-generation car.

"We were able to take the heritage that is unmistakably Mustang, and bring it into the 21st century technology, performance, and appearance. The goals were to still not look backwards, but to stand on that foundation and look forward to bring it in. And, to bring it in in a way that would broaden the audience of Mustang," Jim Owens, Ford's Mustang marketing head told Newsweek.

The average age of a new Mustang buyer is older than Ford would like it to be. The company is hoping to attract buyers who remember Fox Body design fondly from their childhoods, not those that were adults when those vehicles came to market.

To appeal to younger generations, Ford locked into a completely new interior design for the 2024 Mustang, infusing more technology, with customization options available and gaming technology providing high-end graphics.

The cockpit-like interior design positions the car's screens toward the driver with the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster able to blend almost seamlessly into the 13.2-inch infotainment touch screen.

2024 Ford Mustang interior
The interior of the 2024 Ford Mustang with a six-speed manual transmission. An automatic transmission is available. Ford Motor Company

"If you think of the younger generations who personalize their technology... We brought that in authentically to Mustang so that owners can actually personalize their performance, their appearance, make it their Mustang through this technology," Owens said.

Owens doesn't just work on Mustang. He is a customer, with fifth- and sixth-generation models in his family. He's a self-proclaimed V8 guy who loves to hear the growl of an engine. "I'm gonna sit in those cars, I'm gonna start it up the minute I get in there," he said.

The new Mustang changed him. "We went into the studio and I sat there for 50 minutes, literally playing with the interior technology to make it my Mustang before I wanted to hit the start button. That is one of the key things that is taking that into that 21st century technology, if you will, in bringing out the audiences that are younger and Mustang lovers."

The addition of Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa and an available B&O sound system are designed to add to the youth appeal.

The interior is the major talking point, but Owens is quick to point out that the exterior experience has been reimagined to appeal younger buyers too. Animated welcome lighting greets customers and when the door is opened, Mustang digital instrument cluster splash screens come to life.

Remote Rev technology allows owners to rev their car's engine from outside the vehicle, using the key fob.

2024 Ford Mustang family
Three varieties of the Ford Mustang are pictured together, (L to R) Mustang, Mustang Dark Horse and Mustang Convertible. Ford Motor Company

Though future autonomous cars are a sexy talking point, Owens believes that the Mustang buyer still wants the visceral drive experience the Ford offers, taking them away from the business world without leaving the technological world behind.

"You know, it's a vacation you take every day, right? You get in the car, you feel different at five o'clock or six o'clock whenever you leave work. This is a way to bring it to that younger audience that we're extremely proud of," he said.

