Planet Heroes

Forester John Ouko Is Helping to Bring Back Kenya's 'Music Tree'

By
Planet Heroes Trees Deforestation Music Kenya

When John Ouko walks the green, leafy paths of the Nairobi Arboretum, he sees thousands of tiny signs of hope for a tree that had been cut to the point that Kenyans feared they might lose it—the Mpingo tree.

"It appeared it was going extinct" in parts of Kenya, Ouko told Newsweek over a recent Zoom call. Ouko, who is 36, has been with the Kenya Forest Service for a decade, the past three years with the arboretum.

Over-harvesting has depleted the Mpingo in many parts of its native range, and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has categorized the species as near-threatened. The arboretum Ouko directs is working to turn that around by growing row upon row of Mpingo seedlings.

Better Planet Hero: John Ouko
John Ouko directs the Nairobi Arboretum where he oversees the project to grow thousands of Mpingo tree seedlings. David Saville

"As we speak, we have about 17,000," he said.

The arboretum will tend to the seedlings for about eight months before sending them out to surrounding villages for replanting. The Mpingo seedlings are part of a larger project to increase Kenya's depleted forests, protecting soil and water resources and drawing down CO2 from the atmosphere.

Kenya has expanded forest cover since launching a reforestation initiative in 2019, and the government set an ambitious new goal last year to increase the country's forest cover from a little more than 10 percent today to 30 percent by 2050. Ouko said the Mpingo, which is also known as African blackwood or the Grenadilla, has an important role to play.

"The Mpingo tree is an indigenous tree which needs to be protected for heritage," he said, adding that it is also particularly well adapted to harsh growing conditions. "This is a tree which normally grows more than any other tree in dry land."

The Mpingo has another characteristic that connects it to people around the world, though many of them might not know it. The tree's dark, dense heartwood is the preferred material for making many musical instruments, including clarinets, oboes, piccolos, piano keys and parts of violins. That earns the Mpingo yet another moniker: the Music Tree.

Ouko said musicians are now coming to the aid of the tree as well.

"They will come and entertain students," he said, "to show them that even the instruments they use are made of this wood."

Ian Tyson is a professional clarinetist in New York and one of the musicians who has gotten involved in the work to preserve and restore the tree. He is the executive director of a nonprofit group called the Daraja Music Initiative. "Daraja" is a Swahili word for bridge, Tyson explained.

"We are bridging conservation and music education, tying music to the Mpingo trees," he told Newsweek.

The Daraja Music Initiative works mostly in Tanzania, where it provides music classes in some local schools and takes students on field trips to see the trees and help to plant them.

"The Mpingo is the national tree of Tanzania, so most of our students, they know of this tree," Tyson said. "But they don't always know the amazing qualities of the tree and that it goes to make these instruments played all over the world."

Tyson said that until recently few woodwind players seemed to know where the wood used to make their instruments came from. But like many consumers, he said, musicians are showing increased interest in how and where their goods are produced, as well as whether workers are fairly treated and materials are sustainably sourced.

Music also allows the volunteers in his group to connect with young people in Tanzania, despite the language and cultural barriers.

"Music is just universal. Their eyes light up when we learn a new tune and we were able just to communicate a little bit more," Tyson said. "There is this kind of spiritual aspect of it, because I think music is such a key component to all of our lives."

Planting Mpingo Music tree Africa Tanzania children
Children planting Mpingo seedlings in Tanzania as part of a Daraja Music Initiative program. The Mpingo is also known as the Music Tree because its wood is used to make musical instruments. Allan Blunt/Courtesy of Daraja Music Initiative

In Nairobi, Ouko gets to see the many ways that trees enhance people's lives. The Nairobi Arboretum dates to 1907 and Ouko said it is now home to about 350 species that form a popular refuge for people to escape the city's noise.

"People from Nairobi come and enjoy seeing the trees, they enjoy the silence here," he said.

He grew up in the small city of Homa Bay, near the shores of Lake Victoria in western Kenya, where he said his father inspired him to go into forestry. Now he encourages his children to plant, conserve and look after trees.

"If it is a matter of planting trees, let everyone get involved and they should preach this gospel everywhere," Ouko said.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC