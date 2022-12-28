Former FBI Agent Explains Why Idaho Murder Case May Take Longer to Solve

As the University of Idaho murder investigation continues, a former FBI agent recently spoke to Newsweek about why the case may take longer to solve.

On November 13, four University of Idaho students—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle—were fatally stabbed in an off-campus residence by an unknown perpetrator.

The Moscow Police Department is currently leading the investigation, with assistance from the FBI and the Idaho State Police, but no suspect or person of interest has been identified at this point.

According to police, investigators have received thousands of tips from the public and have also recovered over 100 pieces of evidence from the 1122 King Road residence. Over 250 interviews have also been conducted, police said.

While speaking with Newsweek on Wednesday, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer explained that this case is "not cold at all" but noted that as the investigation continues, more and more evidence will be looked at, which takes time.

"They had over 100 submissions and it's not like there's 100 lab techs that are working on this," Coffindaffer told Newsweek. "I realize they're going to have both Quantico and the Idaho State Police labs at their disposal, but still there's a finite amount of people who work DNA, that work DNA that's mixed, that work fingerprints, that work hair and fibers."

Coffindaffer went on to discuss a recent case in Oklahoma where four men were found dismembered in a river. According to The New York Times, the four victims' bodies were found on October 14, and on December 26, 67-year-old Joseph L. Kennedy was charged in the crime.

Coffindaffer used that case to explain that despite evidence linking the victims to Kennedy's salvage yard shortly after the bodies were found, it still took police two months to build a case and charge the man.

"We're at not even two months and this [Idaho] case is far more complicated," Coffindaffer said, adding that she believes it will take a year from the November 13 date for it to be solved.

"I think within the year we will have a break," she said. "That's my best prediction."

Coffindaffer continued, "I think they have at least a couple of possible avenues of investigation that they feel are strong."

One of the main leads police have released to the public is information regarding a white Hyundai Elantra that was believed to be near the residence at the time of the crime.

"Progress continues to locate the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra believed to be in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of November 13th," police said in a press release on Tuesday. "Investigators believe the occupant(s) may have critical information to share regarding this case and have identified over 22,000 vehicles."