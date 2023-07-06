Former FBI Agent 'Perplexed' at Lack of Charges for Rudy Farias' Mother

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer is questioning why charges have yet to be brought against Rudy Farias' mother in the Houston police investigation of the 25-year-old's mysterious disappearance.

Farias was found lying on the ground outside of a church in Houston, Texas, last week—more than eight years after he was reported missing on March 6, 2015. But the facts surrounding Farias' disappearance are still muddy, as accusations have been levied against the man's mother, Janie Santana, who some allege held Farias captive and abused him during the time he was deemed missing.

Crime scene caution tape is seen in front of a residential building. Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer posted to Twitter on Thursday that she is "perplexed" as to why charges have yet to be brought against the mother of Rudy Farias—the 25-year-old Houston native who was found last week after being declared missing for nearly a decade. Prathaan/Getty

The accusations against Santana have largely stemmed from family members as well as claims by community activist Quanell X, who was present when detectives spoke to Farias on Wednesday. Quanell X told reporters that Farias alleged he had been drugged and sexually abused by his mother for years, while Santana was not present during questioning.

Houston police, however, disputed the claims that Farias made any allegations of abuse "so far," during a press conference Thursday, but has referred to him as a "potential victim" in their ongoing investigation. Houston Police Lieutenant Christopher Zamora also confirmed that Farias returned home a day after he was reported missing back in 2015, and that Santana continued "deceiving" police about her son's whereabouts.

Rudy Farias. NamUs/U.S. Department of Justice

Coffindaffer, who worked in federal law enforcement for over 28 years, reacted to the press briefing over Twitter, posing several questions over Houston police's investigation, including why the office has yet to announce charges for Santana.

"I understand charges were declined by the [Harris County District Attorney], BUT you all just said you proved Rudy was not missing for the past 8 years and listed the evidence why you know this and in the same breath said his mom continued to say he was missing," Coffindaffer wrote. "Perplexed as to why his mother would Not be charged for false statements Now."

The former FBI agent also homed in on statements made by Zamora during the briefing, who said that Farias may have committed a "criminal offense" by giving "false names when you're detained, under arrest or you're making a valid police report."

"It seems LE [law enforcement] was indicating Rudy could be held criminally liable for lying about his identity during police interaction," Coffindaffer continued. "Does LE think he is complicit with his Mom in keeping up this charade? Does LE need reminded that he was found unconscious behind a church? It was over 93+ degrees in Houston. He was hospitalized."

Coffindaffer also said the only "good news" that came out of the press conference was that the investigation into Farias' case was ongoing.

"This one is going to take time to unravel but is Rudy safe in the meantime," she added. "I can only hope his mother will be charged with false statements (minimally) when the investigation is complete."

A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney's Office previously told Newsweek via email that the department does not comment on "active investigations." Newsweek has also reached out to the Texas Center for the Missing, which is handling public communications for Santana and the family.