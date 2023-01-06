Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders

In the November killings of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, the surviving roommates may have been spared because the assailant ran out of "energy," according to a former federal agent.

Tracy Walder, who worked as staff operations officer at the CIA as well as an agent at the FBI's Los Angeles office, dissected the slayings with NewsNation on Thursday after Idaho police released the probable cause affidavit that led to Bryan Kohberger's arrest.

Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student in the criminology department at Washington State University, was arrested December 30 in the November 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20. The four were slain in their off-campus house near the University of Idaho. Kohberger is charged with four first-degree murder counts and one count of felony burglary.

According to the police affidavit, one of the two surviving roommates, Dylan Mortensen, encountered the attacker on the night of the killings. Mortensen reportedly told investigators that she had opened her bedroom door multiple times after hearing crying coming from the other rooms.

After opening her bedroom door for a third time, Mortensen saw a "figure clad in black clothing" walk past her and out of the house's back sliding glass doors, police said.

Walder told NewsNation that the killer could have left Mortensen and another roommate alive because of the amount of energy expended in fatally stabbing four people.

"When you stab four people, that takes a lot of energy and a lot of exertion," Walder said, adding that she thought fatigue played a role in the attacker's departure from the house.

The affidavit leading to Bryan Kohberger’s arrest included statements from a surviving roommate of the #IdahoFour who heard crying during the time of the killings and witnessed a man matching Kohberger’s description leaving the home.



More:https://t.co/ypVV6zuUnr pic.twitter.com/kt6WOmrzea — NewsNation (@NewsNation) January 6, 2023

"Personally, based on the evidence that was released in this probable cause affidavit, I'm not certain that [the assailant] planned on killing all four of them or expected all four of them to be there," Walder continued. "So I think that [the assailant] may have been in such a daze and such a state that [they] just walked right by that roommate and didn't necessarily see her."

Police said the suspect also spared one of the victim's dogs after encountering it in the house. Mortensen told investigators she could hear the dog barking during the night of the killings.

Walder also discussed Mortensen's "state of shock" that she described feeling, which the former federal agent said can take hours to "wear off." According to the police affidavit, a call was made to Idaho police several hours after the assailant was seen by Mortensen in the house.

"I know a lot of folks are sort of upset with her for not calling the police," Walder added. "But it's really hard to put yourself in a situation like that, and I'm not sure at the top of her mind she had thought that four of her roommates had been murdered."

Kohberger appeared in magistrate court in Latah County, Idaho, on Thursday morning and is scheduled back in court January 12.

Newsweek has reached out to Walder for comment.