Former NATO Commander Suggests Prigozhin Could Become 'Absolute Dictator'

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis suggested on Saturday that Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin could become an "absolute dictator" amid civil unrest in Russia.

Wagner Group, one of the preeminent private military companies in Russia, is in the midst of an armed conflict against the Russian government, claiming to have taken control of military sites in at least one city, Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin declared war against the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday after the Russian military allegedly carried out an attack against and killed some of his Wagner troops who were stationed in Ukraine.

During a televised address the following day, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the rebellion by the mercenaries as a "stab in the back" and vowed "decisive action" would be taken.

"Prigozhin has crossed his Rubicon.. When Julius Caesar did it it led to his ascension to become the absolute dictator of Rome. But ultimately it led to his assassination and death," Stavridis wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Prigozhin has been heavily critical of Russia's military establishment and its conduct in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusing it of not providing his mercenaries with sufficient supplies.

Meanwhile, Stavridis tweeted a picture on Saturday appearing to mock Putin and wrote, "All hands on deck for Putin war cabinet." The picture shows the Russian leader appearing to be sitting at a table alone.

Rajan Menon, Director of Grand Strategy at Defense Priorities, told Newsweek on Saturday that for the moment Prigozhin's declaration of war is "his attempt to engineer the ouster of the Defense Minister and the Chairman of the General Staff, with whom he's been feuding for months now and recently accused of ordering an attack on some Wagner units. But if things go his way he may up his ask."

Meanwhile, retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Putin is facing "ever-increasing" pressure from "multiple fronts" amid civil unrest.

Hertling added that large number of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, movement by Wagner forces toward Moscow, guerilla activities by operatives throughout Russia, and fear of uprisings in several key partner states are some of the factors currently plaguing Putin.

Hertling concluded by writing, "Some might call this the result of 'corrusion' [sic], but I wouldn't. This is a criminal kleptocratic authoritarian state that fell due to one man's hubris and many contributors who are corrupt and power-hungrey [sic]."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday and "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine."