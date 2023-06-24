World

Former NATO Commander Suggests Prigozhin Could Become 'Absolute Dictator'

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin Vladimir Putin

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis suggested on Saturday that Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin could become an "absolute dictator" amid civil unrest in Russia.

Wagner Group, one of the preeminent private military companies in Russia, is in the midst of an armed conflict against the Russian government, claiming to have taken control of military sites in at least one city, Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin declared war against the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday after the Russian military allegedly carried out an attack against and killed some of his Wagner troops who were stationed in Ukraine.

During a televised address the following day, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the rebellion by the mercenaries as a "stab in the back" and vowed "decisive action" would be taken.

"Prigozhin has crossed his Rubicon.. When Julius Caesar did it it led to his ascension to become the absolute dictator of Rome. But ultimately it led to his assassination and death," Stavridis wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Prigozhin has been heavily critical of Russia's military establishment and its conduct in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusing it of not providing his mercenaries with sufficient supplies.

Meanwhile, Stavridis tweeted a picture on Saturday appearing to mock Putin and wrote, "All hands on deck for Putin war cabinet." The picture shows the Russian leader appearing to be sitting at a table alone.

Rajan Menon, Director of Grand Strategy at Defense Priorities, told Newsweek on Saturday that for the moment Prigozhin's declaration of war is "his attempt to engineer the ouster of the Defense Minister and the Chairman of the General Staff, with whom he's been feuding for months now and recently accused of ordering an attack on some Wagner units. But if things go his way he may up his ask."

Yevgeny Prigozhin on Telegram
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis suggested on Saturday that Prigozhin could become an "absolute dictator" amid civil unrest in Russia. Telegram

Meanwhile, retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Putin is facing "ever-increasing" pressure from "multiple fronts" amid civil unrest.

Hertling added that large number of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, movement by Wagner forces toward Moscow, guerilla activities by operatives throughout Russia, and fear of uprisings in several key partner states are some of the factors currently plaguing Putin.

Hertling concluded by writing, "Some might call this the result of 'corrusion' [sic], but I wouldn't. This is a criminal kleptocratic authoritarian state that fell due to one man's hubris and many contributors who are corrupt and power-hungrey [sic]."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday and "affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC