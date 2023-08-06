Former NATO Commander Warns of 'Devastating' Full-Blown War in Africa

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis warned on Sunday that the conflict in Niger amid a looming deadline for coup leaders to cede power could potentially lead to a "full-blown war in Africa."

The Sunday deadline established by a coalition of West African nations for Niger to return to democratic rule is set to expire. The demand has been shunned by fellow military-led countries Burkina Faso and Mali, who have jointly warned that any intervention would amount to a declaration of war.

While conflict is far from guaranteed, the conditions for a major escalation are quickly brewing on a continent that has played host to some of the deadliest wars of the past century. Some believe that such a confrontation would have vast ramifications, not only for the people of the Sahel region, but far beyond, with the potential to draw in the likes of the United States, France and Russia among other invested powers.

While speaking on X, formally known as Twitter, Stavridis asked on Sunday, "Will this lead to a full-blown war in Africa? It certainly has the potential to do so, and would be a significant and devastating event."

On Friday, defense chiefs from the West African nations finalized an intervention plan and urged militaries to ready resources after negotiations with Niger's military junta stalled, the Associated Press reported.

"All the elements that would go into any eventual intervention have been brought out here and been refined, including the timing, the resources needed and the how and where and when we are going to deploy such a force," said Abdel-Fatau Musah, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, after a meeting between defense chiefs from ECOWAS countries excluding Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Niger.

However, Musah did not say whether ECOWAS would deploy force at the end of the deadline given to the junta. Newsweek has reached out to multiple military experts for comment via email.

While speaking to The New York Times on Saturday via phone, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Nigerian chief of defense staff, told the newspaper, "Democracy must be restored, through diplomacy or force."

Protesters hold a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on August 3. Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe James Stavridis warned on Sunday that the conflict in Niger amid a looming deadline for coup leaders to cede power could potentially lead to a "full-blown war in Africa." (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, security and intelligence expert Oluseyi Adetayo told CNN that "preparation is already in top gear, there's no doubt about that and the military are on standby. To my own understanding, Nigeria is not going to back down and will do whatever it takes to return Niger to civilian rule."

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on X on Friday that the U.S. is pausing certain foreign assistance programs, "The provision of United States assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order. We are pausing certain foreign assistance programs, and will continue to review our assistance as the situation evolves."