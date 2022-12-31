Former Pope Benedict Dead at 95: Tributes Flood In for Ex-Church Leader

Tributes have begun to pour in for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the former head of the Roman Catholic Church, who passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 95.

Benedict made history in 2013 when he became the first pope in almost 600 years to resign from the leadership of the Catholic Church, leading to the election of Pope Francis.

"With sorrow, I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away today at 9.34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Saturday.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the U.K.'s House of Commons, tweeted: "On behalf of the U.K. House of Commons, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences and sorrow on receiving the news of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict."

"I was saddened to learn of the death of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI," Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau tweeted. "During the pontificate of John Paul II, he visited Poland many times, to which he returned during his pilgrimage in 2006. He admired and respected the faith of Poles."

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director for the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, said the late pontiff "never ceased to call for conversion, penance and humility, offering an image of the Church freed from material and political privileges in order to be truly open to the world" in an article published shortly after the death was announced.

Claire Giangrave, Vatican correspondent for Religion News Service, described Benedict as "leaving behind a unique and complex legacy."

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, said: "I am saddened to hear of the death of former Pope Benedict XVI today, and I know many Catholics in London will be mourning his loss. May he rest in peace."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pointed to the fact that Benedict, formerly Joseph Ratzinger, was German.

"As a 'German' Pope, Benedict XVI was a special church leader not just in this country," Scholz tweeted. "The world has lost a formative figure of the Catholic church, a pugnacious personality and a clever theologian. My thoughts are with Pope Francis."

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "My thoughts go out to Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world."

"I am saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI," said U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"He was a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country. My thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today," he said.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, described the late pope as "one of the great theologians of the 20th century."

"I remember with particular affection the remarkable Papal Visit to these lands in 2010. We saw his courtesy, his gentleness, the perceptiveness of his mind and the openness of his welcome to everybody that he met," the cardinal said.

Catholic author and conservative Rod Dreher tweeted: "That dear man has gone home to God. Thank you, Lord, for the life and service of Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, a man I believe is a saint. What a great intercessor we have gained today! May his memory be eternal!"

Born in Germany in 1927, Joseph Ratzinger was a well-regarded theologian and high-ranking Vatican official before being elected pope in 2005. He was sometimes referred to as "God's Rottweiler."

He stepped down as pope in 2013 citing declining health. The former pope will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Monday where believers can pay their respects.