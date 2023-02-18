Former President Carter Entering Hospice Care

Former President Jimmy Carter is now at home and will receive hospice care after a series of "short hospital stays," according to a Saturday tweet from The Carter Center.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement read.

Carter, who is 98-years-old, is the longest living former president in United States history. Carter surpassed former President George H.W. Bush as the oldest former president in March 2019. Bush was born less than four months before Carter on June 12, 1924.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.