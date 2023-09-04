Former Smash Mouth Lead Singer's Cause of Death Revealed

The former lead singer of pop rock band Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, died on Monday of acute liver failure, according to the band's manager Robert Hayes.

The band took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday to comment on Harwell's passing and wrote, "Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy."

According to The Associated Press, Hayes said Harwell "passed peacefully and comfortably" Monday morning surrounded by family and friends at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Smash Mouth was founded in 1994 in San Jose, California, and was made up of Harwell, the lead singer, drummer Kevin Coleman, guitarist Greg Camp, and Paul De Lisle on the bass. The band's debut album, Fush Yu Mang was released in 1997.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth performs on May 25, 2018, in New York City. Harwell died on Monday of acute liver failure, according to the band's manager Robert Hayes. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

The band was famously known for their hits including "All Star," "I'm a Believer," and "Then The Morning Comes."

In an emailed statement to Newsweek on Monday from the band, Smash Mouth's new lead singer Zach Goode said, "Today, my heart goes out to Steve's family and friends. Although we never met personally, I have an enormous amount of respect for what he accomplished and the legacy that he left behind. Steve was a legend."

Goode continued: "Smash Mouth songs have been the soundtrack to so many people's lives and I'm honored to care for them in my own little way, even if only for a while. I love singing these songs every night and carrying on the spirit of rock n roll in front of the best fans in the world. I will continue to try, in my own way, to honor what Steve and the band have created. These songs deserve to live on and be heard. Thank you all for your continued support and may Steve find the rest he deserves. I thank you for listening."

Harwell had been retired from Smash Mouth for two years as the band continues to tour with Goode. The band also told Newsweek via email, "Steve's legacy will live on through the music. Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform."

Meanwhile, Food Network host Guy Fieri took to X to comment on Harwell's death and wrote, "To my brutha Steve RIP Today is a sad day, I will miss my friend."