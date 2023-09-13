Former Trump Attorney Calls Lauren Boebert 'Embarrassing'

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis took aim at Representative Lauren Boebert over a recent scuffle involving the Colorado Republican at a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver.

"Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver for being loud, disruptive, vaping, and video recording after being asked multiple times to stop is embarrassing and disrespectful behavior from a sitting Congresswoman," Ellis wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. "Good grief Republicans, do better."

Referring to the recent debate surrounding the mental capacity of older lawmakers on the Hill, Ellis added, "Congress shouldn't be a frat house any more than it should be a retirement community."

Boebert was escorted out of the performance on Sunday after other attendees complained about disruptive behavior that involved singing and alleged vaping during the show. Her campaign confirmed the incident to Newsweek, saying that the congresswoman did, "to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of Beetlejuice."

Representative Lauren Boebert (left) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Lawyer Jenna Ellis (right) on set of Candace on March 31, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. The former Trump attorney on Wednesday took aim at Boebert over a recent scuffle involving the Colorado Republican at a performance of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver. Anna Moneymaker/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ellis, a former Colorado resident and frequent attendee of the Buell Theatre's shows, defended her remarks to Newsweek on Wednesday, saying that she believed lawmakers should do a better job of representing their districts, regardless of what party they're in.

"I call upon my fellow conservatives to be principled and expect dignity and decorum from all members, rather than the typical political practice of condemning the other party for anything and defending our party for everything," she said.

"It doesn't matter which party an individual member is affiliated, Congress represents the people in their district as a whole. Americans should expect more from our national representatives than classless public displays of disruptive and disrespectful behavior—whether on or off the floor of the House. It is unbecoming of the high office to which they serve."

Ellis hasn't had a problem with Boebert in the past. She even called the conservative firebrand an "excellent vote in Congress" in July after the Cook Political Report moved Boebert's race to a toss-up from lean Republican. Boebert is facing a tough reelection battle next year. She's expected to run in a rematch against Democrat Adam Frisch, an unlikely candidate who made Colorado's 3rd district the closest U.S. House race in the 2022 midterms.

Ellis also defended Boebert after she was interrogated by Fox News' Sean Hannity during Representative Kevin McCarthy's fight for the speakership in January, retweeting a clip of the interview with the comment: "People telling me Lauren Boebert went on MSNBC tonight and I think this is the clip, considering how the host treated her."

Asked about Ellis' criticisms, Drew Sexton, Boebert's campaign manager, said in a statement: "She appreciates the Buell Theatre's strict enforcement of their no photos policy and only wishes the Biden Administration could uphold our border laws as thoroughly and vigorously.

"Congresswoman Boebert strongly encourages everyone to go see Beetlejuice, which runs at Buell through September 17 and features a fantastic cast, tremendous visuals, and plenty of loud laughs for attendees, but with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue."

Although the complaint alleged that Boebert was vaping, her team denies that she did so at Sunday's performance. The show's website also states that electronic cigarettes are used on stage.

Ellis' comments about the Beetlejuice incident received pushback from both sides, with some pointing to her indictment in Georgia last month and others accusing her of betraying the MAGA movement.

"Jenna you got indicted....easy," one user responded.

"You should be quiet," another user told Ellis. "If it wasn't for help you'd be in a very difficult situation. Be thankful there are those who apparently have forgotten about your backstabbing the former president."

But the attorney doubled down on her criticism, writing: "Why can't we all also admit [this] is embarrassing behavior? If she were a Dem, we would be saying that. Party makes zero difference here."