Politics

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor Accuses Joe Biden of Corruption

By
Politics Ukraine Joe Biden Corruption Hunter Biden

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin accused President Joe Biden of corruption, saying that while he didn't want to wade into "unproven facts," his belief was that Biden bribed Ukrainian officials in exchange for Shokin's firing.

"I do not want to deal in unproven facts, but my firm personal conviction is that, yes, this was the case. They were being bribed. The fact that Joe Biden gave away $1 billion in U.S. money in exchange for my dismissal, my firing, isn't that alone a case of corruption?" Shokin told Fox News on Friday.

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

Shokin, who has played a central role in the conspiracy theory related to Biden and Ukraine, has long claimed that Biden pushed for his removal because Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, the company where Biden's son Hunter sat on the board.

State Department officials, anti-corruption activists and European diplomats have all disputed Shokin's claims, arguing that he was fired because of his failure to prosecute Ukrainian politicians for corruption. Shokin's former deputy, Vitaliy Kasko, also previously stated that while there was once an active investigation into Burisma, it was dormant at the time that Biden joined calls for Shokin's removal during his time as vice president.

The Justice Department under the Trump administration also investigated allegations about whether or not Biden was bribed and found claims like Shokin's to be "not supported by the facts."

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor Accuses Joe Biden Corruption
Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin holds a press conference in Kiev on the situation in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, on November 2, 2015. Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty

Shokin's comments seem to refer to the president's own remarks, during which he took credit for Shokin's firing.

In January 2018, Biden boasted about withholding a loan to Ukraine until the prosecutor was removed during a talk at the Council of Foreign Relations.

"I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from [former Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko and from [former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy] Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn't," Biden said.

"I said, nah, I'm not going to—or, we're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You're not the president...I said, call him," Biden continued. "I looked at them and said: I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of a b****. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."

Earlier this month, Representative James Comer, who chairs the Oversight Committee, claimed that Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden's, told House Republicans that the president's son allegedly asked for Shokin's firing. However, a transcript of Archer's deposition released by Comer cast doubt over those claims.

Asked whether he ever witnessed a conversation between a Burisma executive and Hunter Biden about Shokin investigating the company, Archer responded, "No, that didn't happen, but, again, I was left out of everything."

Comer did not attend the deposition, which could offer an explanation for the confusion.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC