Videos of cars submerged in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, due to flooding have begun to circulate online as the National Weather System issued a warning.

The National Weather System (NWS) on its Miami Twitter page issued a flash flood emergency alert due to the heavy rain in the area in southeastern Florida.

It concerned the Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise and Lauderhill areas until 2 a.m. ET Thursday. It was later replaced with a flood warning.

Tow trucks move past cars abandoned in a flooded street caused by a deluge of rain from a tropical rain storm passing through the area on June 04, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Cars in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were caught in floods after heavy rain in the area. Getty

Multiple videos on Twitter have gone viral as they show the impact this has had on motorists in a short space of time.

One clip, which has been viewed more than 200,000 times since being posted late on Wednesday, shows one car attempting to drive through the flooded road while other cars remain stationary. It is not clear from the footage whether anyone is in these cars.

Another video, which was posted by Twitter page RAWSALERTS, showed the situation by the Fort Lauderdale airport, as well as other areas. This clip has been viewed more than 340,000 times. Newsweek could not independently verify these videos.

In some of the footage, cars can be seen driving through the flooded streets. Other submerged cars appear to have been abandoned. Several underground car parks are also shown to be flooded.

RAWSALERT captioned the clip: "A Flash Flood Emergency has been declared in Fort Lauderdale areas as 16+ inches of rain has fallen.

"The national weather service has issued a flash flood emergency for the surrounding areas in Fort Lauderdale Florida. With estimates rainfall shows 10-17+ inches of rain has fallen across a large area since this afternoon into the evening causing life-threatening flooding. Many roads have been shut down due to high water."

Due to the flooding and intense weather conditions, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed.

The airports website said: "FLL remains closed to flight activity until 12 P.M. April 13, 2023. The upper-level roadway has reopened for passenger pick-up activity. The lower-level roadway remains closed until further notice.

"Please view our social media for updates and check your airline for revised flight status."

The NWS Miami Twitter page later said that for the Fort Lauderdale area, the Flash Flood Emergency had been replaced with a Flood Warning until 8 a.m. ET.

It captioned an image: "Even though the rain has ended, numerous roads remain closed. Please heed any instructions from local officials, and please don't ignore any road closed signs."

Some police departments in the area have asked citizens to stay off the roads and avoid travel. The Wilton Manors Police Department, which is north of Fort Lauderdale, said several cars had been "disabled on flooded streets."