Foster Cat Adopts 2 Orphan Kittens After Their Mom Disappears: 'Her Family'

A mama cat raising two orphaned kittens as her own is melting hearts online.

In the adorable footage shared by Erin Berger (@erinsfosters), black cat Alexa is surrounded by kittens—both her own and her newly adopted babies.

"Within about 20 minutes of me introducing the new kittens, Alexa was cleaning them, feeding them, and loving them," Berger told Newsweek.

The nutritionist from Houston, Texas, has fostered over 150 cats and 40 dogs since 2017. At the time of the video, she was fostering Alexa and her four kittens, along with a dog named Freddie and another mom cat called Rebecca.

New mom Alexa quickly accepted the two orphan kittens into her family. @erinfosters/Erin Berger

In the video, which has received over 2 million views, Berger gradually introduces Alexa to the two tabby kittens.

"The shelter just called me and said they have two orphaned kittens that just came in, and they want to see if Alexa will accept them into her family," she explained.

On the journey home from the shelter, she wraps the orphans up in one of Alexa's blankets, so they will smell familiar to her.

Once home, Berger weighs both newcomers—a boy and a girl—to check they are a healthy weight. Alexa can hear their tiny meows nearby and pokes her head out of her den, seemingly confused by the sounds. So, Berger places Alexa's biological babies next to the orphans, so they can get used to each others' smell.

Berger then hands all of the kittens back to Alexa, who quickly embraces the bunch. The clip ends with the babies curled up in an adorable pile, resting against Alexa's belly.

The kittens quickly bonded with Alexa's biological babies, as well as their new mom. @erinfosters/Erin Berger

Around 3.2 million cats enter shelters annually in the U.S., according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year, with Texas the top state for animal shelter deaths due to overpopulation.

Berger said the two orphaned kittens were just a few days old when they were found wandering outside alone. They were handed into a shelter, but unfortunately, no one knows what happened to their mother. At less than 2 years old, Alexa herself is a young mom.

"She gave birth to four of her own babies in my home and she did a great job raising them to be big and strong," Berger said.

"The vet was super surprised and happy at how huge and plump they were at their two-week appointment."

The kittens were found abandoned and handed into a shelter at just a few days old. @erinfosters/Erin Berger

Sadly, the smaller of the two orphan kittens died shortly after the video was filmed. Luckily, the surviving kitten has bonded with Alexa's biological babies.

"Being without their real mom, for even one day, can be deadly for kittens and sometimes finding an adoptive mom is not enough to save them," Berger said.

Alexa and her babies have now been transferred to a second foster home out of state, where they have a better chance of finding a forever family.

"The overpopulation and euthanasia issues are so incredibly out of control here in Texas that the animals' best chance of survival is to go to northern states that don't have as much of an issue," Berger said.

"That's why it's so important to spay and neuter your pets so we don't keep adding to this issue."

Alexa and the kittens are now searching for their forever homes. @erinfosters/Erin Berger

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the blended family, with Deedee writing: "I love how you just snuck them in."

"She's like hold up, did I count wrong??" said pugnacious_piscean.

"What's two more when you have four?!?!" asked jennifercallaham.

"The way you blended them with Mama scent is great," wrote Nawesa.

"'My momma said you can stay for dinner and can spend the night,'" joked Priscilla.

"That has to be one of the sweetest moments I've seen in awhile," commented brandymarie.

