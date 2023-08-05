Sports

The Four Best MLB Betting Promos and Signup Bonuses This Weekend

best MLB betting promos
Here you will find our picks for the four best MLB betting promos and signup bonuses this weekend, including guaranteed bonus bets and more. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action.

This weekend's MLB slate is full of matchups with potential playoff implications. The four best MLB betting promos and signup bonuses this weekend include guaranteed bonuses such as a $150 offer you can get by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

$150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

$200 BONUS BETS

BET365

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Sports bettors and baseball fans can take advantage of the four best MLB betting promos this weekend. Each offer comes with a three- or four-figure bonus, which you can access by betting on any game this weekend.

The Four Best MLB Betting Promos and Signup Bonuses This Weekend

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $150 Bonus for $5 Bet On Any MLB Game

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first offer on our list of the four best MLB betting promos comes from DraftKings Sportsbook. Players can wager $5 or more on any betting market in order to lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus from DraftKings. This offer is applicable to any game in any series taking place this weekend.

That means you could wager $5 on the Atlanta Braves to beat the Chicago Cubs or the Boston Red Sox to cover the spread against the Toronto Blue Jays. Win or lose, you'll earn a 30x return on your first $5 wager no matter what. You can then use your six $25 bonus bets on other MLB games and more this weekend.

Sign up with our DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for use on this weekend's MLB matchups.

Bet $5, Get $150 Offer and $1,000 No-Sweat Bet From FanDuel Sportsbook

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook has two offers available to baseball bettors. The availability of each promo depends on the state you're betting from. Players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee will be able to sign up for a bet $5, get $150 offer in guaranteed bonus bets. No matter how a bettor's first wager settles, FanDuel will add $150 in bonus bets to their account.

The other offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This promo is available in all other states where FanDuel Sportsbook is accessible. As part of this offer, new bettors who wager up to $1,000 will either win a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook in AZ, CO, IL or TN. Sign up with FanDuel in any of the other states where the app is live for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWEEKFULL Activates $1,250 Bet

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The third offer on our list of the four best MLB betting promos is the Full Caesar from Caesars Sportsbook. While there are a number of sportsbook promos that come with the backing of up to $250, $500 or $1,000 in bonus bets, Caesars' offer goes even further. Players who register with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will receive the backing of Caesars Sportsbook on their first wager of up to $1,250.

Not only can you get the biggest backing in the business on your first cash wager, but also some valuable perks for the Caesars Rewards program. This includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. The Reward Credits can be used for acquiring hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels and Resorts. Tier Credits add up over time and will unlock higher offer tiers.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for the Full Caesar offer, including a $1,250 first bet and a bundle of Caesars Rewards perks.

Bet $1, Get $200 Win or Lose for Any MLB Game From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer on this list actually comes with the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry. Players who register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM can turn a $1 wager on any MLB game into a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets. These bonus bets will then be eligible for use on other MLB matchups and more.

You can also head to the MLB tab for the day's best bet boosts, which combine multiple markets into a single wager with a higher potential upside. The promos section includes a 70% multi-sport parlay promo, as well as an offer that will pay out your qualifying MLB money line bet early if your team takes a 5+ run lead at any point in their game. In fact, your team could go on to lose the game, but their 5+ run lead would trigger a money line payout no matter the outcome.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets no matter how your first wager settles.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

