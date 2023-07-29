Sports

Four Best MLB Betting Promos This Weekend

MLB betting promos
Here you will find the four best MLB betting promos, which include guaranteed bonus bets and fully-backed first bets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

This weekend's MLB slate will feature a ton of huge games and we've put together a list of the four best MLB betting promos this weekend. This includes a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer that you can get by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$100 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

BET $1, GET $200

BET365

Each of our picks for the four best MLB betting promos comes with a huge new user offer. This can include guaranteed bonus bets or a fully-backed wager that will return bonus bets with a loss.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

The first new user offer on our list of the four best MLB betting promos is a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you register for an account via our links, you'll lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ bet on any of this weekend's MLB games.

There are other in-app promos available as well. This includes the stepped up same-game parlay. This offer will return a 20%-100% profit boost token, which you can use on your first qualifying MLB same-game parlay wager.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any MLB game.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $100 Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS!
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook's offer for prospective bettors includes a three-figure guaranteed bonus. Any player who registers for a FanDuel account will be able to turn a $5 bet on any MLB game this weekend into a $100 return in guaranteed bonus bets.

This offer can be applied to any betting market. Win or lose, the $100 bonus will convey. If you want to place a simple wager, choose any team's money line. A $5 wager on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, for example, would earn you $100 in bonus bets no matter what. You could instead wager on any player to hit a home run. If he succeeds, your cash profit would be even larger, plus you'd still receive $100 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, get $100 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,250 Bet On Caesars and More

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

A list of the four best MLB betting promos wouldn't be complete without the Full Caesar. Our Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will activate a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as a number of rewards for the Caesars Rewards program. The first bet on Caesars will effectively back your wager of up to $1,250 with the same amount in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you'll get a second chance with bonus bets.

Additionally, all players who sign up will also secure 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment experiences, dining and more. Tier Credits build up over time and can unlock higher offer tiers in the Caesars Rewards program.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for the Full Caesar offer, including a $1,250 first bet.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

The final offer worth highlighting comes from bet365. Bettors in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia can turn their first $1 wager into a $200 return in guaranteed bonus bets when they sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM.

It's important to note that new players need only deposit $10 to activate this offer and place a $1 wager on any game to secure a $200 return. After placing the first bet, players can take advantage of in-app promos like the early money line payout promo for MLB games.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
