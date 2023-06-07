Woman Hilariously Perfects 4-step 'System' to Feed Neighbor's Dog

Many people might be tempted to slip a treat discreetly to their neighbor's dog, but the internet has been amazed by the effort this couple will make to feed next door's terrier.

The hilarious video was shared by Alwyn Hamilton on her TikTok account @alwynhamilton on April 7 and has been viewed over 293,000 times. It reveals the laborious "dog treat technique" that her parents "have perfected."

While the neighbor's dog, named Pomme, waits by the fence on higher ground, Hamilton's parents show off their four-stage technique to get the treats to the West Highland terrier, known as a westie. They start off by grabbing a stool from inside to prop themselves up and using tongs to reach up and drop the dog treats in front of Pomme.

It can often be tempting to offer treats to your dog, whether it's for good behavior or simply because they pulled a cute pose.

However, dogs don't know their limits and will happily take as many snacks that are offered to them (as well as ones that aren't). It's important for owners to know when they've had enough. A common recommendation is the 10 percent rule, where treats shouldn't account for more than that percentage of the dog's overall diet.

The number of calories the dog should consume per day will vary depending on their breed, age, and exercise level. If owners are offering treats that are particularly high in calories, such as cheese, rawhide chews and meat scraps, then they should consider giving the dog slightly less food to counter the calorie intake.

Rather than allowing the dog to overindulge in high-calorie treats, the American Kennel Club suggests some healthier alternatives. These include sliced cucumbers, carrots, cooked asparagus and green beans.

Since Hamilton's parents started feeding Pomme a year ago, she has been amused by the level of teamwork it takes for them to carry out the process.

Alongside the video, Hamilton wrote: "A year ago I witnessed my parents feed this dog the first time. Now they have a whole system."

The duo have become more adept at the technique, and the months of practice are telling. Hamilton joked that "it's now a multi treat process." Pomme has willingly watched them perfect their system and is happy to take the treats from them through the fence.

The TikTok video has generated hundreds of comments already, with many social-media users praising the couple's commitment to continue feeding Pomme.

One person posted: "This is adorable! They should get a 3-step ladder so they could pet doggo as well." Another TikTok user wrote: "It's your sign to get mom-dad their own little furbaby."

One comment on the video reads: "this is goals. I want to find a husband who will support and help me give treats to neighbor's dogs."

