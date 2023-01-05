Four Ways to Foster Connection and Support Your Employees' Experience

Employee experience (EX) is a worker's perception of their employer based on all their interactions from the time they onboard to after they leave the company. Employees with a positive experience often feel motivated and are driven to achieve results. In fact, in an analysis of Gartner clients, engaged employees meant an 81% difference in absenteeism and a 14% difference in productivity compared to less engaged employees.

While EX may look different for every company, employee connection is crucial. Why? Because connected teams collaborate, nurture positive working relationships and promote a culture of authenticity. The more connected teams are, the more efficient the workplace is.

Here are four ways company leaders can foster connection and create an exceptional EX.

1. Focus on real-time communication for transparency and decision-making.

Transparency in the workplace means embracing open communication in every situation possible. Employees expect their leaders to keep them informed about what's happening within their organization to make the best decisions for themselves and their teams. During a season of change, this may mean having conversations about how employees can stay agile to help the organization grow as it transitions. During a time of success, this may prompt a discussion about new goals or critical learnings. Either way, when information is readily shared, employees feel part of the decision-making process and see the value of their opinion and presence — so much that in one survey, 75% of employee respondents with transparent employers said they would stay with their current job.

Employees feel empowered to share when they see an open and communicative leadership team. This could mean sharing new processes to improve workflows or feedback for managers during performance reviews. Transparency can be delivered in 1:1 meetings, team meetings, newsletters, or anywhere else employees receive information. Companies thrive when there's two-way communication and the trust to bring forward new ideas.

2. Include different perspectives and welcome conversations about challenging topics.

Only 35% of workers surveyed say they would join a meeting they were invited to even if they didn't think it would be a productive use of their time.Intentionally selecting who will be present at meetings helps account for varying perspectives. This means including employees of different ages, genders, and ethnicities as well as those with different educational backgrounds and professional experiences. Effective meetings bring the right people to the table so a company can better identify blind spots and make informed choices.

It can be taken a step further. Leaders who offer employees different ways to contribute to the conversation, especially as many workplaces are operating in a hybrid environment, also open up the opportunity for everyone to feel involved. While one employee may best articulate their concerns in a live group setting, another individual may prefer sharing thoughts over email. Conversations can happen in many forms, so if a leader wants to identify the best decision, they need to welcome all perspectives and modes of communication.

3. Take an empathetic approach, always.

An EY study of more than 1,000 workers found a direct correlation between retention and the perceived level of empathy in a workplace. Compassionate leaders express a genuine interest in their team members' lives. They care about the challenges they face, what inspires them and how it impacts their work. In return, employees feel supported at all times — whether good or bad.

61% of surveyed employees reported that they are more likely to generate new ideas, processes and approaches to achieving goals when their leaders are empathetic. The connection between empathy and EX encourages everyone to show up as their authentic selves and produce their best work.

4. Make storytelling memorable.

Storytelling is an art. If leaders do it correctly, it can help make information simple and memorable. A study published in 2016 showed that participants forgot information on a curve — forgetting more as time goes on. Stories give leaders an advantage because the information is more memorable when delivered through storytelling. Storytelling can help leaders inspire employees, share business objectives, emphasize company values and teach new concepts.

Think about it. Would you want to receive a company-wide email from your leadership team stating that a team member closed a huge deal? Or, would you rather hear the information in a meeting from the team member who closed that deal — and understand what worked, ask questions and think of ways to replicate it in your own workflow?

Remember

Employees have always wanted their voices heard and ideas valued — and that's why they continue to evaluate their workplace. By offering an exceptional EX, you can retain employees, foster tighter team connections, and drive better business outcomes. All it takes is connection.