U.S.

Fourth of July Google Doodle Sparks Confusion, Anger: 'Cop Out'

By
U.S. Fourth of July Google Google Doodle

Google celebrated Fourth of July in typical fashion—by amending its homepage with a Google Doodle image depicting stars floating in water, with the stripes of an American flag displayed below.

Google often celebrates holidays and other important dates with a twist to its homepage, featuring a Google Doodle for the day in lieu of its usual logo. When a user clicks the Fourth of July image that was displayed on Tuesday, the search engine directs the user to a webpage about Independence Day. The top of the page shows hints of an American flag's stars and stripes.

Some social media users were frustrated with the Google Doodle, saying that the image wasn't patriotic enough for the celebration.

Logo outside of Google headquarters
The Googleplex at Google Inc.'s headquarters in Mountain View, California, is pictured on April 7, 2017. The Google Doodle featured Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday angered and confused some online users. Getty

"Today's Google Doodle. While I was surprised to see a few red & white stripes, I was perplexed by what's going on at the top. Apparently, those are stars taking a float in the river cause it's a hot day. I'm sorry. This is a cop out. This is not what the 4th is," one user tweeted with an image of the Google Doodle.

One user even accused Google of using the Doodle as an excuse to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride.

"#Google simply could not resist turning July 4 into a celebration of "pride," even eschewing a simple representation of the flag in favor of whatever this pride-oriented piece of artistic crap might represent," the user tweeted.

Newsweek has reached out to Google via email for comment.

Most Twitter users weren't bothered by the image and tweeted the Doodle with a simple Fourth of July message. One person tweeted that the Doodle was "so cute," but another criticized Google for not solely using red, white and blue colors.

It is not the first time people have been disgruntled over Google's choice of image to honor a holiday. Most recently, on Memorial Day, social media users were infuriated at Google's gray emblem with a small American flag. When a user clicked the emblem, they were directed to a page about Memorial Day that was adorned with red poppies, a symbol often used for the holiday.

Many of the complaints stemmed from conservatives, and one user on Tuesday even made a reference their past grievances.

Read more

"Any right wingers having a meltdown over the google doodle today? I know many did not survive memorial day," one Twitter user said, while adding an image of the Fourth of July Doodle.

Google Doodle archives show that last year's Fourth of July Doodle included dancing letters that spelled out "Google." The double-o letters were wearing American-themed top hats and the L resembled an American flag on a flagpole. In 2021, eagles spelled out "Google," with each eagle either carrying an instrument or a U.S. flag. The 2020 Doodle didn't exhibit an American flag, but rather sparklers that spelled out "Google."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC