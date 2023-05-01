Fox Co-Anchor Questions GOP Chairman Over Hunter Biden 'Evidence'

Fox News co-anchor Sandra Smith asked Representative James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, on Monday about the "evidence" surrounding his previous claims that Hunter Biden's attorneys have engaged in witness intimidation.

Comer, as the chair of the House Oversight Committee, is overseeing Republicans' investigations into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden. After winning a narrow majority of seats in the House of Representatives last November during the midterm election, House Republicans have focused their efforts on probing Hunter Biden's business dealings, specifically ties to China.

During a media appearance last week, Comer accused Hunter Biden's attorneys of "pushing the limits" of witness intimidation.

"The Hunter Biden legal team, they're testing the limits—I'll put it like that—with respect to witness intimidation," he said during an appearance on the right-leaning network Real America's Voice.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith during "America Reports" at Fox News Channel Studios on February 13 in New York City. Representative James Comer, a Kentucky Republican and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, is seen on February 1 in Washington, D.C. Smith on Monday questioned Comer about whether he has evidence surrounding his allegations that Hunter Biden's attorneys have engaged in witness intimidation. John Lamparski/Getty; Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Comer was questioned about this claim by Smith on Fox News' America Reports. Smith noted that Comer made "some pretty explosive claims" that "the president's son are intimidating possible witnesses and whistleblowers."

"Obviously, that's not something you're sharing publicly, but do you have hard evidence of that?" she asked.

Comer said his committee's witnesses have alleged that Hunter Biden's attorneys have contacted them, but did not go into detail about what his attorneys allegedly said to them. Newsweek reached out to Comer's office for further comment via email, and his investigations remain ongoing.

"We feel that this is really close to crossing the line. Obviously their objective, in my opinion, is witness intimidation. This will not stand. We are going to continue to press forward," the Republican lawmaker responded.

WATCH: Hunter Biden appears in Arkansas courtroom in child support hearing.@RepJamesComer reacts to the AR case… and claims Hunter's lawyers are attempting to 'intimidate' possible witnesses and whistleblowers in his House investigation. pic.twitter.com/NhMCT0Y1t0 — America Reports (@AmericaRpts) May 1, 2023

Smith followed-up, again asking what sort of evidence Comer has. "Are you standing by witness intimidation? That witnesses and whistleblowers are being intimidated by the president's son's lawyers? You stand by that and you say that you have evidence of that?" she asked.

Comer said that he does not have the authority to provide specific information about this evidence, but that he would be working to secure immunity for some witnesses and whistleblowers.

"If you get a call from the lawyers and they remind you of your potential liability in some of these business schemes, then yes. I would consider that witness intimidation," he said.

His remarks come as Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas court on Monday in an unrelated case. His court appearance stems from a woman who said the president's son owes her child support, as a DNA test has allegedly confirmed he is the father of her 4-year-old daughter.

While the case is not connected to Comer's investigations, he told Smith on Monday that he is still monitoring it, as his committee is interested in seeing Hunter Biden's income sources.