News

Fox Host Confronts Abbott With Poll Showing Large Majority Want Gun Laws

By
News U.S. Politics Greg Abbott Fox News Gun Control

Fox News host Shannon Bream pressed Texas Governor Greg Abbott about whether he would consider support for several gun safety measures backed by a wide majority of Americans after a mass shooting in Texas on Saturday killed multiple people.

A mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon left at least nine people, including the suspected shooter, dead. It is the latest in a string of mass shootings to occur across the United States. There have been at least 199 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The shooting again renewed calls for stronger gun laws in the U.S., reigniting debate about which policies will successfully reduce gun violence.

Abbott appeared on Fox News Sunday, just one day after the shooting. During that appearance, Bream confronted him with a recent poll showing widespread support for several policies advocates say would lessen gun violence across the country.

The poll found 87 percent of Americans support implementing background checks for those seeking to purchase guns. Eighty-one percent of respondents support both enforcing gun laws already in the books and raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21. Another 80 percent supported requiring mental health checks to purchase a gun as well as "red flag laws" that allow people to report individuals believed to be too dangerous to own a firearm.

Fox host confronts Abbott gun control poll
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is seen speaking during a press conference in Austin, Texas, on January 31. Abbott appeared on Fox News Sunday where host Shannon Bream pressed him if he would consider gun control policies for which a recent poll found widespread support. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

It also found that 77 percent of Americans support requiring a 30-day waiting period when purchasing a gun and 61 percent said they agree with a full ban on assault weapons. Meanwhile, 45 percent support more citizens carrying guns as a means to support gun violence. The poll was conducted among registered voters from April 21 to 24.

When asked about the new poll, Abbott said state lawmakers have been working on a number of policies aimed at reducing gun violence, including passing laws to ensure criminals cannot obtain firearms and increases in penalties for criminals in possession of guns.

However, the governor pointed to mental health investment as the long-term solution to reducing gun violence, highlighting that Texas has invested $25 billion to address mental health in the state.

"One thing that we can observe, very easily, is that there has been a dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that's taken place in America," Abbott said. "What Texas is doing in a big time way-we are working to address that anger and violence by going to its root cause, which is addressing the mental health problems before it."

Read more

Newsweek reached out to Abbott's office for comment via email.

Gun control advocates have long argued the number of mass shootings, which occur frequently in the U.S., would be lowered by implementing stronger gun control laws.

Gun rights advocates, however, say gun control policies would violate the Second Amendment, which says, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." They point to policies increasing security measures and mental health to reduce gun violence.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC