Fox Host Speaks Out Against Trump Criticizing Judge's Family

During a speech following his Tuesday arraignment, former President Donald Trump mentioned the judge presiding over his case, as well as the judge's family.

The judge had warned Trump earlier in the day about using rhetoric that could potentially incite violence.

Fox News' Steve Doocy called Trump bringing up the judge's family a "bad look," but fellow Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade defended the former president's comments.

Fox News' Steve Doocy on Wednesday took exception to former President Donald Trump bringing up Judge Juan Merchan's family during his post-arrest speech.

On Tuesday night, Trump spoke about his afternoon arraignment on criminal charges from Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump condemned being charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 felony counts of falsifying business during his approximately 25-minute speech.

Trump's arraignment came after an investigation by Bragg's office into an alleged hush money payment made by Trump to former adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied an affair with Daniels as well as any wrongdoing in the case.

During his Mar-a-Lago remarks, Trump linked Merchan's family to Democratic causes. Doocy said Trump speaking about the judge's family was a "bad look" during Wednesday's episode of Fox & Friends.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Florida. Fox News host Steve Doocy said Trump should not have brought up the family of the judge presiding over his case in Manhattan during the Mar-a-Lago speech. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Prosecutors during the arraignment asked Merchan to issue an order that would prevent Trump from discussing the case and cited public statements he had made, such as a Truth Social post warning of "death and destruction."

Merchan did not impose a gag order on Trump, but he requested that the former president to be mindful of his rhetoric.

"Please refrain from making comments or engaging in conduct that has the potential to incite violence, create civil unrest or jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals," Merchan said. "Also, please do not engage in words or conduct which jeopardizes the rule of law, particularly as it applies to these proceedings in this courtroom."

Later Tuesday, Trump spoke about Merchan and his family during his Mar-a-Lago address.

"I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden-Harris campaign, and a lot of it," Trump said.

Doocy spoke on Fox & Friends about how Merchan warned Trump about making inflammatory statements.

"Six hours later, at Mar-a-Lago, the judge was attacked, the judge's wife, and the judge's daughter," Doocy said.

Moments later, Doocy added that "it is a very bad look to attack the family."

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade disagreed, saying Trump "didn't say attack the family, he mentioned them in a speech."

Kilmeade went on to compliment Trump's Mar-a-Lago address, calling it a "tight" speech.

Newsweek reached out to Fox and representatives for Trump via email for comment.