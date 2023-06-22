Fox News Edges Out MSNBC to Reclaim Top Primetime Ratings

Fox News secured the top spot in primetime ratings during the week of June 12 after the network lost its streak as the top network for the first time in years when MSNBC secured the top spot for the week of June 5, Nielsen data shows.

Fox News has experienced a tumultuous year, with the network's ratings plummeting after Tucker Carlson's departure in late April shortly after the network settled a $787.5 million lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems. The company alleged that Fox News anchors promoted false information that the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump, including claims that ballots cast through Dominion machines were "flipped" from Trump to Biden.

Now, Fox News is back in familiar territory with the most recent ratings, largely because of its coverage of the former president's indictment in the classified documents case.

Ratings for the week of June 12 revealed that Fox News was the most-watched cable news network with primetime viewers, according to a press release from Fox. The network also topped views across primetime and total day views in all of cable television.

Above, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum interviews former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on June 20, 2023, in New York City. Fox News reclaimed its top spot for primetime ratings for the week of June 12-18 from MSNBC. John Lamparski/Getty Images

During the week of June 12, during the primetime 8 to 11 p.m. ET slot, Fox amassed more than 1.5 million viewers. For the 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET total day spot, Fox also dominated with more than 1.1 million views.

"Week-over-week, [Fox News Channel] saw growth across the board in primetime and total day, while MSNBC was down in primetime," a press release from Fox said. "FNC made up 61 of the top 100 cable news telecasts. This was FNC's best performance in primetime since the week of April 24th. In business news, FOX Business Network's Kudlow was the most-watched program for the week."

The statement said that Fox News' coverage of Trump's indictment helped boost its viewership and permitted the network to reclaim its spot for views. Fox was the most-watched network on the day of Trump's arraignment, June 13.

For the week of June 12, MSNBC came in second with 1.4 million views. Newsweek reached out to MSNBC via email for comment.

"In the primetime demo, FNC posted double digit gains, growing the audience 14% to 158,000 from 8-11PM/ET," the statement said, adding that MSNBC lost 8 percent in the same demographic. "FNC remains number one across total day and holds the lead year to date and quarter to date."

Fox News's The Five, which airs weekdays at 5 p.m., was the top cable news program across all categories for the eighth week in a row. Hannity, airing weekdays at 9 p.m. ET, placed second in cable news, and Jesse Waters Primetime at 7 p.m. on weekdays placed third.