Fox News Faces Boycott Over Tucker Carlson Exit: 'No Reason to Watch'

Many conservatives online are calling for a boycott of Fox News after Tucker Carlson, its most popular prime-time host, abruptly left the network on Monday.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the network announced in a surprise statement. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The circumstances surrounding Carlson's exit remained unclear as of early on Tuesday, with the host saying he was informed of his departure from the network some 10 minutes before the official announcement. It comes just days after Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit, brought by Dominion Voting Systems, for $787.5 million.

The Associated Press and other media outlets said Carlson was ousted.

Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Carlson fans have been calling for a boycott of Fox News after the network announced the departure of the prime-time host. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Carlson's exit ends his six-year reign as Fox News' rating star, after he was elevated to prime-time in 2017 after the inauguration of Donald Trump. But his supporters and allies are protesting his sudden departure from the network and calling for viewers to boycott Fox News.

"No reason to Watch Fox... Old Man Murdoch is Pure Evil and Pure Anti-MAGA...," former White House strategist and former Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon posted on social media platform Gettr.

"I hope conservatives make the Budweiser boycott look like small potatoes compared to the boycott of FOX News. I just saw a tweet that was talking about favorites to replace @TuckerCarlson. Cut the crap. #BoycottFoxNews," wrote Twitter user Brian Topping, who has shared several tweets calling for a boycott of the network since the news of Carlson leaving.

Bud Light has recently faced a backlash from conservatives after the company offered a sponsorship deal to trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

"Watching the Five today so you don't have to, then we boycott Fox News forever," wrote another Twitter user. "4 mins in—no mention of Tucker."

"Please understand this. Over 100 million of us can take down any company in a matter of weeks. Just by the power of our wallets. We have to let them know that we won't stand for their crap anymore. BOYCOTT FOX NEWS," tweeted another user.

Please understand this.

Many others joined in the call to boycott the network, in tweets shared on the social media platform. Among those protesting Fox News' treatment of Carlson was Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted on Monday: "I stand with @TuckerCarlson. Wherever he goes."

In a later tweet, she wrote: "Cable news is about to be taught a powerful lesson after Fox News caved to the woke mob and fired Tucker Carlson. Americans no longer blindly watch the news like they did decades ago, they only watch the ones who have courage to tell the truth. Americans are about to quit watching."

Cable news is about to be taught a powerful lesson after Fox News caved to the woke mob and fired Tucker Carlson.



Americans no longer blindly watch the news like they did decades ago, they only watch the ones who have courage to tell the truth.



Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment by email.