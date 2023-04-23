Fox News Co-Host Predicts GOP 'Going Down' in 2024 Election

Geraldo Rivera, a co-host on The Five on Fox News, lashed out at Republicans for the second time in a week, this time for lawmakers' divisive anti-abortion policies.

Several GOP-controlled states have either limited or banned abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that gave women the federal right to have abortions. Overturning Roe allowed some states to implement so-called "trigger laws," and granted them the right to establish their own abortion policies.

"Idaho passed [a] law making it a crime to help a minor get an out-of-state abortion without her parent's consent," Rivera tweeted on Sunday. "What are they going to do, set up roadblocks to interrogate all kids returning across state lines? Put trackers on all teenage girls? It's why GOP is going down in 2024."

A Getty stock photo of Geraldo Rivera. The Fox News co-host tweeted on Sunday that Republicans are “going down” in the 2024 election over their extreme anti-abortion policies. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Idaho law referenced by Rivera was signed by Republican Governor Brad Little earlier this month and takes effect May 5. When it does, it will make Idaho the most extreme anti-abortion state, going as far as explicitly banning some out-of-state travel for abortions. The Idaho bill is the first in the nation that criminalizes facilitating or assisting with an out-of-state abortion, according to NBC News.

The new law, which makes "abortion trafficking" a crime, thrust Idaho into the national spotlight and sparked outrage.

"This law should serve as a warning to everyone living in states with lawmakers that are hostile to this critical health care procedure: this could be coming to your state, too," said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "We've seen how fast harmful legislation can catch on and spread across the country."

Meanwhile, Rivera has been a vocal critic of the Republican Party recently. Just last week he assailed GOP politicians over their remarks at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention amid a string of mass shootings across the United States. The Fox News co-host condemned inaction on gun safety in another tweet about a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday party in Alabama that resulted in four fatalities.

Rivera joins high profile figures like conservative strategist Karl Rove and pundit Ann Coulter who have also spoken out against Republicans' efforts to pass "extreme" abortion laws.

Last week, Coulter echoed similar predictions to Rivera's, saying that "pro-life zealots" are going to cause Republicans to lose elections and get "lots more babies killed." She also recently slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he signed a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. She called DeSantis' approval of the legislation a "total disaster."

Pro-life zealots are going to get a national Roe v. Wade and lots more babies killed by forcing Republicans to lose election after election.



But at least they'll feel good about themselves! https://t.co/RgRBEMhkHk — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2023

Despite polls showing that a majority of Americans support abortion access, more than a dozen Republican-led states pushed to restrict it since the Supreme Court ruled that the medical procedure should be left up to states. Within minutes of the ruling, Missouri became the first to implement its trigger laws.