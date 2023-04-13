Fox News Dealt Body Blow Before Defamation Trial Starts

Fox News was told by a Donald Trump campaign official that there "weren't any physical issues" with the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in the 2020 election, according to a newly released audio recording.

Dominion has launched a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network and its parent company Fox, alleging that it spread disinformation falsely linking the machines with voting fraud. The network denies the claims.

The idea that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Trump has been rejected by independent electoral and legal experts.

In recent years, a number of lawmakers have adopted the former president's playbook and challenged the integrity of American elections. After the 2022 midterms, some defeated Republicans maintained that they only lost because of electoral fraud, even though these claims have been rejected in the courts.

A person walks past the Fox News headquarters in New York City on March 9. Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News and parent company Fox Corp. will be heard in Delaware Superior Court. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GETTY

The audio recording, which is from December 2020, was released by Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer, and aired on MSNBC.

Grossberg is suing her former exployer, alleging that she was "bullied, intimidated and coerced" into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion case. Fox has denied her allegation, which it described as "patently false."

In the audio clip, a Fox News producer asked a Trump campaign official whether "any of the [voting] machines" had been looked at, to check for electoral fraud.

Asking to speak off the record, the official said "our understanding" was that "there weren't any physical issues with machines on those inspections."

On Wednesday Fox News was sanctioned by the judge in the Dominion case, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, after claims that it had withheld this audio evidence.

The network insists it did nothing wrong and told the BBC it had "produced the supplemental information from Ms Grossberg when we first learned it."

Jury selection for the defamation case is due to begin on Thursday.

Judge Davis also said on Wednesday that the role of Rupert Murdoch at the news network had not been made clear to the court by the company's legal team.

Dominion lawyers say Fox News only admitted on Sunday that Murdoch was an executive chairman for the network, having previously suggested he did not hold any official role.

Judge Davis said: "My problem is that it has been represented to me more than once that he is not an officer."

A spokeswoman for Fox News said the company had not intended to mislead anyone, commenting: "Rupert Murdoch has been listed as executive chairman of Fox News in our SEC filings for several years and this filing was referenced by Dominion's own attorney during his deposition."

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024, still refuses to accept that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The former president has pleaded not guilty to his indictment on felony charges in New York and is also under investigation in Georgia over allegations that he tried to overturn the state's 2020 results.