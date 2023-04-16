U.S.

Fox News Defamation Lawsuit Takes Another Twist Ahead of Trial Start

By
U.S. Fox News Defamation Lawsuit Rupert Murdoch

Fox News has apologized to the judge presiding over a defamation case against the network following a late-stage revelation about Rupert Murdoch's role at the network.

The role of Fox executives is at the heart of the $1.6 billion defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems against the conservative network and its parent company, Fox Corporation, for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys had repeatedly stated that Murdoch did not have an official role at Fox News and that he was among top executives removed from day-to-day decisions that allowed false election claims to be aired on Fox News programs.

But Fox disclosed a week ago that that Murdoch is "executive chair" at Fox News, a revelation that angered Superior Court Judge Eric Davis.

Rupert Murdoch is seen on November 12
Rupert Murdoch is seen in Los Angeles, California, on November 12, 2019. Fox News has apologized to the judge presiding over a defamation case against the network following a late-stage revelation about Murdoch's role at the network. PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to a letter obtained by CNN, attorney Blake Rohrbacher said the network "never intended to omit information" and that the inaccurate representations about Murdoch's role at Fox News were "not meant to mislead the Court or evade the question."

"We understand the Court's concerns, apologize, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward," Rohrbacher wrote in the letter, dated Friday.

"We should have provided to the Court a complete and prompt response to the Court's questions concerning the identities of all of Fox News' officers. We apologize and never intended to avoid responding to a question from the Court," Rohrbacher wrote.

The letter comes after Davis also learned that Fox had only recently turned over recordings of Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo talking with two lawyers representing then-President Donald Trump.

Read more

"I am very concerned that…there have been misrepresentations to the court," Davis said during a pretrial hearing Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

According to AP, Davis said he was considering appointing a special master to investigate actions taken by Fox attorneys after they had certified to the court in December that they had complied with their obligations to produce documents.

He also said he was likely to ask a special master to investigate how Fox attorneys handled the issue of Murdoch's role at Fox News.

An attorney for Dominion said Fox's failure to disclose Murdoch's status at the network hindered their ability to obtain evidence.

"We have been litigating based on this false premise that Rupert Murdoch wasn't an officer of Fox News," attorney Justin Nelson told the judge.

It does not appear that the developments will delay the trial. Jury selection began Thursday and opening statements are set to begin Monday.

Newsweek has contacted Fox News and Dominion for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC