Fox News Guest's Advice After Texas Mass Shooting Goes Viral

Footage of a Fox News guest advising people to "have a plan to kill everyone you meet because you never know" has gone viral on social media, after eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas mall.

The shooting took place at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas on Saturday afternoon, with the victims ranging from five to 61 in age. A police officer, who was in the mall responding to an unrelated call, shot and killed the attacker, whilst another three victims are in critical condition in hospital.

A fierce debate broke out on social media about why the attack occurred, with many liberals calling for more gun control whilst House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an investigation into "SSRIs and other factors that cause mass shootings." Medical experts have rejected any primary link between SSRIs - drugs that are typically used to treat depression - and gun violence directed at other people.

Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on May 6, 2023 in Allen, Texas. In response to mass shootings, a Fox News guest advised Americans to "have a plan to kill everyone you meet because you never know." Stewart F. House/GETTY

Alex Coker, a former US Marshal Special Deputy and "active shooting instructor," spoke to Fox News about the threat of mass shootings following the Allen attack.

He commented: "Just like General Mattis once said be polite, be professional but have a plan to kill everyone you meet because you never know.

Fox News's advice for life in America: "Have a plan to kill everyone you meet" pic.twitter.com/MaOE6WfIyh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2023

"If you're at your workplace something you might say could possibly cause someone to snap because they've had a very bad day."

James Mattis is a retired Marine Corps general, who served as U.S. Secretary of State for Defense from 2017 to 2019 under President Trump.

A 28-second clip of Coker's remarks was shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on Twitter, where it racked up more than one million views. Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment by email.

April was a big month for Fox News, with the network announcing it had "agreed to part ways" with star presenter Tucker Carlson on April 24.

The move sparked intense discussion about Carlson's next move, with speculation he could launch his own online show or even run for the presidency.

Earlier in April, Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million and admit wrongdoing in a deal that was announced just hours before the defamation case was due to begin in court.

Fox News hosts and guests were accused of falsely suggesting that Dominion Voting, which made polling machines, was involved in a conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

In a statement sent to Newsweek John Poulos, CEO of Dominion Voting, said: "Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees and our customers. Nothing can ever make up for that.

"Truthful reporting in the media is essential to our democracy. Dominion, our employees and our partners are grateful to the court for allowing the process for the truth to come out. I cannot thank the election officials that we serve enough. Without them, there is no democracy, and they work tirelessly to that end and deserve much better."