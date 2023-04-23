Fox News Host Admits Dominion Case 'Embarrassing' for Network

Fox News host Howard Kurtz said on Sunday that the network's legal woes with Dominion Voting Systems has been "embarrassing," while also asserting that the conservative network "was fighting for the First Amendment."

"Let's be clear. I'm not defending what was dribbled out by Dominion showing a gap between what some at Fox were saying publicly and privately. It's been embarrassing," Kurtz said while speaking on his show MediaBuzz. "But Fox was also fighting for the First Amendment, which actually applies to liberal news outlets as well as right leaning ones. In the end, both sides had incentives to settle."

Dominion sued Fox News for $1.6 billion over statements made by its hosts about the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump claimed was stolen by widespread voter fraud, though these claims have not been proven. Dominion alleged that anchors on the conservative network promoted claims that ballots cast through its voting machines were "flipped" from Trump to President Joe Biden while privately acknowledging these theories were untrue.

On Tuesday, Fox and Dominion reached a settlement agreement for more than $700 million in a last-minute deal that occurred just before the lawsuit was set to head to trial.

With the Fox settlement, Dominion lawyer thanks media for "what you've done to help us." MSM disappointed the trial ended. But Fox agreed to one of the largest settlements in US history--that's a huge story. Both sides had incentives to settle #Mediabuzz https://t.co/d3UNIm5BRc — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) April 23, 2023

Fox News, in a statement released following the settlement, acknowledged that statements made about Dominion were false. When reached by Newsweek on Saturday, a spokesperson referred to this statement.

"We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects FOX's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues."

On Sunday, Kurtz also noted that he was in the Delaware courtroom covering the trial when news of the settlement broke. While speaking on MediaBuzz, he played a clip of Dominion lawyer Davida Brook as she thanked the media for "being with us on this journey." Kurtz argued that "the overwhelming majority of media outlets were strongly against Fox and therefore aiding Dominion."

A person walks by News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News, on April 18 in New York City. Fox News host Howard Kurtz said on Sunday that the network's legal woes with Dominion Voting Systems has been "embarrassing," while also asserting that the conservative network "was fighting for the First Amendment. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins, told Newsweek on Sunday, "It was healthy for the US political process for Fox Media Analyst Howard Kurtz to admit that the settlement with Dominion was embarrassing for the network. However, it would be much better for the popular hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson to admit it on their shows, because their shows have many more viewers."

He continued: "In order for Fox News to bring full credibility to the network, they need their highly rated hosts like Greg Gutfeld, as well as Hannity and Carlson, to discuss the settlement on air. It is certainly a newsworthy subject of discussion. Unfortunately, that probably won't happen because Fox News executives believe that would be bad for business. They are afraid that they will lose viewers to other conservative networks like Newsmax and OAN. The Dominion settlement is unlikely to ever get broad coverage and analysis on Fox News."

Kurtz did note on Sunday that Trump has continued to call the 2020 election fake or rigged, without proof, and that the Fox News host has been covering the Dominion case for weeks.