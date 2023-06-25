Politics

Fox News Host Confronts Mike Pence With Polling Against His Abortion Stance

By
Politics Fox News 2024 Election Mike Pence Abortion

Former Vice President Mike Pence was confronted on Sunday by a Fox News host about low polling when it comes to anti-abortion policies.

Pence, who served as vice president from 2017 to 2021 under former President Donald Trump, is among the increasingly packed field of candidates currently running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. While ahead of most other candidates, Pence's support in recent polling has fallen well short of other frontrunners in the race.

According to a recent NBC News national poll, Trump's reelection bid remains the ticket to beat in 2024 with 51 percent support as of June. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed in second place with 22 percent support while Pence came in third with 7 percent.

During a recent appearance on Fox News Sunday, host Shannon Bream asked Pence about the consistently low polling of GOP anti-abortion policies a year on from the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. As a devout Christian, Pence has consistently taken strong oppositional stances to abortion in his political career and has put the issue at the forefront of his 2024 campaign.

During the interview, Bream presented Pence with a USA Today poll, which found a majority opposition to a nationwide abortion ban across almost every demographic, including 65 percent from Republicans and 83 percent from independents. Pence, in response, claimed that the end of Roe gave Americans "a new beginning" and praised state governments that have passed further abortion restrictions.

"I think it's imperative, not only as this primary campaign begins, but as men and women step forward for office in the Republican Party all across the country, that we speak with clarity about a commitment to the sanctity of life, that we make it clear that we'll stand on principle, but that we'll also stand with compassion...," Pence said. "I think we need to bring a message of grace, we need a message of kindness. We need to come alongside women in crisis pregnancies. That's how we're going to win hearts and minds."

mike pence abortion fox news
Former Vice President Mike Pence is seen. Pence was confronted on Sunday by a Fox News host about low polling when it comes to anti-abortion policies. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to the BBC, Pence has recently backed the idea of a minimum nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, or at roughly the point when the second trimester is beginning. He has challenged other candidates in the 2024 GOP field to back the idea as well.

Numerous Republican-controlled states in the country have passed highly restrictive abortion bans following the end of Roe, with some banning the procedure after six weeks, a point at which most women still cannot tell they are pregnant, and others making exceptions only for the life of the mother or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for a response to Pence's comments.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC