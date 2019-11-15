Fox News host Chris Wallace praised former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch for her opening testimony before the House of Representatives on Friday morning.

"I think that if you are not moved—and we'll see what happens in the cross-examination—but if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don't have a pulse," Wallace said.

He added that Yovanovitch "puts a human face on the allegations here, this alleged scandal."

Yovanovitch appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday morning to testify about her removal as the ambassador to Ukraine. She is the third witness to participate in public hearings in the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Yovanovitch was appointed ambassador under several different presidents, both Republican and Democrat, and began serving in Ukraine in August 2016. In May 2019, she was abruptly removed from her post even though, she says, her bosses assured her she'd done nothing wrong.

The reasoning behind her dismissal has become one focus of the House investigation. In a closed-door testimony last month, Yovanovitch told Congress that Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani were engaged in a smear campaign against her since 2018 because she refused to let Giuliani use the U.S. Embassy in his attempts to obtain dirt on the Bidens.

Yovanovitch told lawmakers on Friday morning that she had ever seen any president remove an ambassador "without cause, based on allegations that the State Department knew to be false" during her decades-long career in the federal government.

She also said that her dismissal was a "terrible" thing to experience and was not the way she envisioned ending her long career in the foreign service.

"I mean, after 33 years of service to our country, it was terrible. It's not the way I wanted my career to end," she told lawmakers.

As the hearing was taking place, Trump took to Twitter to disparage the former ambassador. The president wrote that "everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad" and that he has the "absolute right to appoint ambassadors" as he sees fit.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. Presidentâ€™s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

The tweet was read aloud by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff during the hearing. Schiff gave Yovanovitch the opportunity to respond to Trump's remarks. The former ambassador said: "I don't think I have such powers.… I actually think that where I've served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S. and in the countries I have served in."

Wallace and Bret Baier noted that the president's tweet could be considered witness tampering, which is another crime that could be added to the House's articles of impeachment against Trump.

"That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President's tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time," Baier wrote on Twitter.