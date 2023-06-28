Fox News Host Would Have Gone on Titanic Sub: Heaven Sounds 'Pretty Sweet'

Fox News Radio podcast host Kennedy said she would have boarded the now imploded Titan submersible on a voyage to the Titanic had she been given the opportunity.

It has been nearly a week since the conclusion of a widespread search involving multiple government agencies and innumerable industry experts for the missing vessel, made by private company OceanGate, and its five crew members.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, all died from what is believed to have been a catastrophic implosion during their 13,000-foot descent in the Atlantic Ocean.

Would you have gone on the Titan vessel? @KennedyNation says yes. She speculates how the passengers were simply trying to expand their limits as humans. https://t.co/qjGnLKkqDp #OceanGate #submersible #Titanic pic.twitter.com/pWO47YlXMI — FOX News Radio (@foxnewsradio) June 28, 2023

"Looking back, yeah, I probably would have [gone on the Titan]," said Kennedy, whose legal name is Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, on her Kennedy Saves the World podcast that officially started Monday.

"If Fox is like, 'Okay, we're sending you to go look at the Titanic. It's dangerous and there might be a crack in the hull, but if the thing implodes, you won't know it hit you, and then you'll wake up in heaven at Denny's with your dad,' I'd be like, sounds pretty sweet. I got the life insurance."

She goes on to say there is "a very fine line between life and death" and that this situation with has drawn global attention is a wake-up call for people to embrace loved ones and a sense of adventure, even with the notion that adventure can lead to less than desirable outcomes.

Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, known mononymously as "Kennedy," speaks onstage at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration 2018 at The Pierre Hotel on December 5, 2018, in New York City. She said on her podcast "Kennedy Saves the World" that she probably would have boarded the Titan submersible that ultimately imploded and killed all five of its crew members if she'd been given the chance. Kevin Mazur/Getty

New photos published earlier today by the Associated Press and later on various news sites showed crew members at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, unloading several pieces from the submersible's wreckage from the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic.

One image shows a large, white piece of curved metal helmed by two workers. Another piece shows visible cables and other mechanical parts.

The debris was reportedly covered by large tarpaulin sheets before being lifted away by cranes, according to Sky News.

Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) called Odysseus 6K to search the seafloor around the Titanic wreckage for any pieces of the submersible. It conducted its fourth dive this past Sunday.

Odysseus was the subsea asset that located the debris field first referenced by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 22, when it conducted its first dive that "was deemed within the viability window for an effective rescue."

Pelagic Research Services, a company with offices in Massachusetts and New York that owns the ROV and conducted the ocean floor search, said earlier today that it had completed offshore operations. It was initially contacted by OceanGate Expeditions, maker of Titan, to provide support in the rescue operation in the North Atlantic. However, they said they won't be adding to the narrative.

"We cannot comment, nor have we released any imagery from the Horizon Arctic offloading operations," Jeff Mahoney, spokesperson for Pelagic Research Services, told Newsweek today via email. "We also will not be releasing any Titan recovery operation images or video."

Mahoney acknowledged being aware of the "extensive imagery" captured by others.

"Our team has successfully completed offshore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilization from the Horizon Arctic this morning," Pelagic Research Services said in a statement issued prior to the photos' release. "They have been working around the clock now for ten days, through the physical and mental challenges of this operation, and are anxious to finish the mission and return to their loved ones."

They will hold a press conference at their base of operations in East Aurora, New York, once the demobilization is completed and their team has regrouped, asking for others to "respect the integrity of the ongoing Titan investigation."

An OceanGate spokesperson declined to comment to Newsweek regarding the captured photos.

OceanGate is facing numerous questions in the aftermath of the implosion and search-and-rescue mission, notably questions about the vessel's construction and the potential skirting of safety concerns expressed by other deep-sea expedition experts across the industry.

Newsweek reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard in the Newfoundland and Labrador region, which referred comments to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

A TSB spokesperson told Newsweek that no additional information could be provided as the investigation remains ongoing.

Kennedy began her tenure with Fox as a contributor to the Fox Business Network in 2012, later hosting her own program called Kennedy for eight years before its cancellation in May. She continues to be a guest and host on various programming.