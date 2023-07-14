Fox News Host Says She's Sick of Hearing About Hunter Biden

Fox News' Jeanine Pirro has said that she is sick of hearing about Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, regarding the ongoing cocaine scandal in the White House.

Speaking on Fox's show The Five on Thursday, Pirro added that the Biden family members receive special treatment and said: "The attitude that they all have is, 'We're above the law, we don't have to answer any questions.'"

This comes after an early July scandal that saw a baggie of white substance, which was later identified as cocaine, being found inside the White House. The culprit has not yet been named, but many have accused Hunter Biden of being a suspect because of his well-known substance abuse issues. Newsweek has seen no evidence that Hunter Biden was the owner of the baggie.

From left: Jeanine Pirro attends Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City; and Hunter Biden leaves after attending mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, on August 13, 2022. While speaking on Fox's "The Five" show, Pirro complained about Hunter Biden being in everyone's face. Getty

Pirro's complaints followed Hunter Biden reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors on two misdemeanor tax violations in exchange for probation. Some conservatives have said this conclusion is too soft on the 53-year-old, however.

"Why is Hunter Biden always in our face? Why is this guy at the White House? Why is he on Air Force One? Why is he in Ireland? Why is he at State Department dinners?" Pirro said.

"This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn't have to deal with him constantly in our face. And if Joe has to always take care of his son, maybe he oughta teach his son to take care of his seventh granddaughter and his own child."

Despite Pirro's frustration on talking about Hunter Biden, this instance was Fox News' 393rd instance in July so far, according to a Mediate report. The website searched through Fox News transcripts on the television database TVEyes. Search results from January 1, 2023 to July 13, 2023 also found that Fox News has mentioned Hunter Biden 3,501 times.

A clip of Pirro's complaint has also gone viral on social media and has so far been viewed more than 268,000 times since being posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Jeanine Pirro: "Finally, why is Hunter Biden always in our face?! Why is this guy at the White House? ... This guy is either a drug addict or a reformed drug addict. We shouldn’t have to deal with him constantly in our face!" @justinbaragona

pic.twitter.com/xaZs97Zk8E — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 13, 2023

Some social-media users said that Fox News could simply focus their attention elsewhere and report on Hunter Biden less, if, like Pirro, the station is sick of talking about him. Newsweek has contacted Fox News via email for comment on Friday.

"He's always in her face because all her cohorts keep him there. You dont have to deal with him at al and shouldnt be....but thats the way right wingism is. Their biggest topics are the stuff that isnt," Twitter user Zorek Richards wrote.

"'To answer why Hunter is "in your face and at the white house',1) Hunter is Biden's son. Not sure how it is on planet Fox, but on Earth, fathers see their sons. It's called family," Twitter user Zero Dark Twenty-Nine wrote.

"2) Hunter is in your face because you can't shut up about him! I'm sure he's in your dreams too," the tweet added.

"So quit covering him. It's not rocket science," user Kristian Meyer simply wrote.

Fox News' YouTube channel, in recent months, has also shared multiple videos of Pirro speaking on The Five as well as other shows about Hunter Biden, despite her alleged frustration over covering the president's son. On June 30, she spoke on Sean Hannity's show in a video titled: Judge Jeanine: This was key to Hunter Biden probe's lethargy.

And on June 23, she spoke about Hunter Biden in a video of The Five titled: Judge Jeanine on alleged Hunter Biden WhatsApp texts: This is a 'bombshell'.

On April 21, Pirro also talked about him on The Five in a video called: Judge Jeanine: Hunter Biden scandal is far more corrupt than you can imagine.

In addition to this, in 2022, Pirro also hosted a Fox Nation docuseries focusing on Hunter Biden, Who Is Hunter Biden, which was released in 2022.