Fox News' Legal Woes Might Be About To Get Even Worse

A former Fox News producer, who was fired last Friday after accusing the network of legal coercion in the $1.6 billion Dominion defamation case, is due to appear on NBC tonight in a fresh blow to her ex-employer.

Abby Grossberg, who worked as a producer for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, has filed lawsuits alleging that Fox lawyers pressured her into giving misleading testimony in response to the lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

The company alleges that Fox News defamed it by airing discredited claims that its polling machines helped rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump.

Fox News denies defamation. It has also rejected Grossberg's allegations that she was coerced and that the network is a sexist working environment.

The Dominion lawsuit has led to explosive revelations about operations at Fox News, including the private opinions of some of its biggest stars. They include Tucker Carlson, who defends Trump staunchly in public but wrote about him in a text: "I hate him passionately."

Now Grossberg could provide more insights into the network's inner workings. She "will be interviewed on NBC Nightly News tomorrow night," according to a tweet posted by Washington Post media reporter Jeremy Barr on Wednesday.

Last week Grossberg filed two lawsuits with the Delaware Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, about her testimony in the Dominion case.

The Delaware lawsuit states: "Fox News Attorneys acted as agents and at the behest of Fox News to misleadingly coach, manipulate, and coerce Ms. Grossberg to deliver shaded and/or incomplete answers during her sworn deposition testimony, which answers were clearly to her reputational detriment but greatly benefitted Fox News."

Traffic on New York's Sixth Avenue passes advertisements showing Fox News personalities Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, photographed in 2019. Dominion's lawsuit has led to explosive revelations about the network's inner workings. Drew Angerer/GETTY

Fox then fired Grossberg, saying she had "improperly disclosed information regarding the Dominion/Fox Lawsuit that the Company purportedly believed was privileged."

Dominion's case is based on the allegation that Fox broadcast the claims about voting machines despite knowing they were false.

Justin Nelson, one of the company's lawyers, said: "Unlike every other single defamation case, we have in their own words the fact that they knew it was false. Or in some cases that they were recklessly [disregarding] the truth."

During the case it emerged that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott personally ordered reporters to stop fact-checking Trump's false claims of election fraud, which she said was "bad for business."

The network argues that it was presenting newsworthy allegations, which were being made by key allies of Trump, rather than presenting them as fact.

Erin Murphy, one of Fox News' lawyers, said: "We never reported that those things were true, we only presented viewers with the true fact that those were allegations being leveled."

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Dominion Voting Systems said: "Dominion is a strong believer in the First Amendment and its protections. As long-settled law makes clear, the First Amendment does not shield broadcasters that knowingly or recklessly spread lies."

Newsweek has approached Fox News by email asking for comment on Grossberg's case and her NBC interview.